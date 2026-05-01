Four men convicted for non-recent child sexual abuse in West Yorkshire

Four men have been convicted of a series of serious sexual offences committed against a vulnerable girl in the 1990s in Dewsbury and Ossett, West Yorkshire.

The convictions follow a West Yorkshire Police investigation into non recent sexual abuse, after the victim disclosed that she had been sexually exploited by multiple offenders when she was a child.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) prosecuted Jagtar Sahota, 64, Zahid Hussain, 48, Mohammed Chhibda, 49, and Basharat Wali, 46.

Jagtar Sahota:

Jagtar Sahota was found guilty on 16 March 2026 following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

The offences took place between 1997 and 2000, when the victim was aged between 16 and 20 years of age. Sahota was 20 years older than her.

She was working at one of Sahota’s takeaway businesses, where she was isolated and vulnerable, having already suffered sexual exploitation by other men.

Sahota paid her more than other employees and developed a pattern of behaviour in which he subjected her to repeated non consensual sexual activity.

The abuse included multiple serious sexual assaults, including rape and sexual assaults by penetration. The offences took place at commercial and residential premises connected to Sahota, as well as in motor vehicles.

Sahota was found guilty of 23 counts and sentenced on 29 April 2026, to 21 years’ imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court.

Zahid Hussain and Mohammed Chhibda:

Zahid Hussain and Mohammed Chhibda were found guilty on 28 April 2026 following a trial at Leeds Crown Court. Their offending involved the same vulnerable victim, taking place between 1994 and 1999 when she was between 13 and17 years old.

The court heard that her childhood had been significantly disrupted after she was introduced to groups of older teenage boys and adult men. She stopped regularly attending school, was supplied with alcohol, and sexual offending against her began.

Zahid Hussain was the first man to sexually assault her. During a party, he pulled her, by her hair, into a room and then forced her to perform oral sex on him. The offending continued at multiple locations. He was convicted after trial of six counts of indecent assault.

Mohammed Chhibda forced her to perform oral sex on him while they were in a parked vehicle. He was convicted of two counts of indecent assault.

Basharat Wali:

Basharat Wali pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of sexual assault. He was also older than the victim and made her perform oral sex on him.

Wali, Hussain and Chhibda will be sentenced on 4 June 2026 at Leeds Crown Court.

Julia McSorley, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service’s Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, said: “These perpetrators of sexual abuse all deliberately targeted this victim, because she was younger, and vulnerable, in the selfish pursuit of their own sexual gratification.

“Jagtar Sahota then further exploited that vulnerability, subjecting her to sustained and degrading sexual abuse. The verdicts represent an important measure of accountability for these serious offences, which have had a profound and lasting impact on the victim.

“The trauma of sexual abuse can cause lifelong harm. I would like to thank her for her exceptional courage in giving evidence and securing the convictions of the men responsible for these offences.

“The CPS worked closely with West Yorkshire Police to build compelling cases based on the available evidence, ensuring the full extent of this offending was properly presented to the court at both trials. This collaborative approach has helped secure justice for the survivor victim.”

To deal with the most complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases like this, the CPS has established a dedicated national Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit where specialist prosecutors use their expertise and experience to build strong cases and increase the number of successful prosecutions.

Notes to editors