Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Four men imprisoned for the supply of illegal drugs
Four members of an organised crime group and a criminal associate have been imprisoned/sentenced recently (Thursday 7 December 2023) for their roles in the importation and distribution of huge quantities of cocaine and cannabis, at Stafford Crown Court.
Anthony Terry
Anthony Terry, 49, pleaded guilty to importing cocaine, a conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracies to import MDMA, cocaine and cannabis into the Republic of Ireland and was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment.
Michael Collis, 63, pleaded guilty to importing cocaine into the UK and the Republic of Ireland and was sentenced to 12 years and six months. Mohammed Omar Khan, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment. Joshpal Singh Kothiria, 33, was convicted of conspiring to import cannabis into Ireland and was sentenced to three years.
Mohammed Omar Khan
Terry was providing a service to drug dealers located in the UK and Ireland. In return for significant payments made in cash he organised the
transport of controlled drugs on their behalf. In particular, multi kilogram loads of cocaine were collected in the Netherlands and imported into the UK. Once here they were either supplied to dealers in this country or re-exported into the Republic of Ireland and delivered there. Large quantities of cannabis were also collected in this country and similarly taken to Ireland. There was also an agreement to export MDMA (ecstasy) to Ireland.
Terry’s criminal enterprise was organised and controlled using an encrypted communications service called EncroChat, which he used to communicate with drug importers and the dealers who were his customers.
Collis was a close and trusted associate of Terry’s who worked as a driver. Messages between the two men were recovered when their phones were seized after arrest, which demonstrated that Collis had a clear understanding of the size and nature of the criminal venture he was part of. Collis regularly travelled to the Netherlands on behalf of Terry and collected large quantities of cocaine, which he brought back to the UK. He also travelled to Ireland to deliver the drugs there.
Drugs seizure in Belfast
Khan was employed by a separate, linked organisation in Birmingham. He acted on instructions, received through an encrypted EncroChat device, to deliver large quantities of cocaine throughout the UK. One of his collection points was Wolverhampton, where he collected part of the cocaine load imported by Terry and Collis.
Kothiria was another courier engaged by Terry who was instructed to pick up multi-kilogram loads of cannabis from the UK and deliver them to Ireland.
Giorgina Venturella of the CPS recently said:
“This investigation and prosecution stopped a large and organised criminal network in smuggling and distributing significant quantities of illegal drugs into the UK and Republic of Ireland. Terry was a facilitator and leader of this operation, directing Collis and Kothiria. The impact of this large-scale drugs trade on communities in terms of addiction and the resulting crime can be absolutely devastating.
“We will look to pursue confiscation proceedings against any ill-gotten gains defendants acquired from these crimes.”
The CPS is committed to working with law enforcement to identify and prosecute all those that exploit and profit from the illegal drugs trade.
Notes to Editors
- Giorgina Venturella is the Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS Serious Economic and Organised Crime International Directorate (SEOCID)
- Anthony Terry (DOB 20/03/1974) from Crawford Road Wolverhampton pleaded guilty to importation of cocaine, conspiracy to supply a class A drug and three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime abroad and was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment
- Michael Collis (DOB 12/11/1960) from Crawford Road Wolverhampton pleaded guilty to importation of cocaine and conspiracy to commit a crime abroad and sentenced to 12 years and six months
- Mohammed Omar Khan (DOB 30/08/1984) from Birmingham convicted of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A and was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment
- Joshpal Singh Kothiria (DOB 26/10/1989) from Wolverhampton convicted of conspiracy to commit a crime abroad and was sentenced to three years imprisonment
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/four-men-imprisoned-supply-illegal-drugs
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Rapist who targeted sleeping passenger on London Underground service jailed for 14 years11/12/2023 16:10:00
A dangerous predator who raped a sleeping passenger on a London Underground service has been jailed for 14 years.
National Police Chiefs’ Council, Crown Prosecution Service and College of Policing commit to transforming investigation and prosecution of domestic abuse11/12/2023 12:20:00
Police chiefs, the College of Policing and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) recently (08 December 2023) announced a joint commitment to transforming how they investigate, handle and prosecute domestic abuse to ensure victims are better supported, timeliness is improved, and more offenders are brought to justice.
Man who posed as model agency scout to blackmail children into sending him indecent images jailed07/12/2023 15:10:00
A man who blackmailed children into sending him indecent images of themselves over social media has today been jailed.
Shropshire man jailed for £1.9 m cheque fraud after plea agreement06/12/2023 09:20:00
A former Shropshire hotel manager has been jailed for five years after defrauding almost £2 million from businesses using invalid cheques.
Three money laundering cash couriers guilty of transporting £104m in criminal cash out of the UK05/12/2023 15:25:00
Three money laundering cash couriers were found guilty at Isleworth Crown Court, for their part in arranging the transportation of illegally obtained cash out of the United Kingdom.
Haulage boss jailed seven years for his role in people-smuggling network linked to Essex lorry deaths04/12/2023 15:25:00
A haulage boss was recently (30 November 2023) jailed for his involvement in a people-smuggling network linked to the tragic deaths of 39 Vietnamese men, women and children in Essex.
Oxbridge fraudster gets another eight-years in jail for failing to pay back £2.7m court order01/12/2023 12:20:00
One of the five Oxbridge-educated fraudsters who lured wealthy individuals to invest in fake “green” projects is sentenced to an additional term of imprisonment for non-payment of his £2.7m Confiscation Order.
People smugglers ordered to pay over £280,000 from criminal profits in the Essex lorry deaths case24/11/2023 15:05:00
A convicted people smuggler, responsible for the manslaughter of 39 people who died in the back of a lorry in Essex, has today (24 September 2023) been ordered to pay a total of £65,157.65 to victims’ families through a Confiscation Order made by the court today.