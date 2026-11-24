The final four Bradford men who sexually exploited a vulnerable girl in the city more than 20 years ago have been imprisoned.

The Crown Prosecution Service’s specialist Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit prosecuted the defendants following an investigation by West Yorkshire Police.

Mohammed Baig, 47, was found guilty at Bradford Crown Court of three counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault and sentenced to 21 years' imprisonment. Sohail Hussain, 40, was convicted of rape and indecent assault and imprisoned for four years and six months' imprisonment and Mohammed Suleman, 45, was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and will serve eight years' imprisonment. Khurram Iqbal, 40, was found guilty of indecent assault and sentenced to nine months imprisonment suspended for two years.

Between 2002 and 2004, the victim, aged 13 to 16, spent time in the care of the local authority and was particularly vulnerable to exploitation.

She was assaulted by each defendant separately during this time, with some defendants abusing her on multiple occasions. Mohammed Baig also raped the victim on one later occasion in 2009.

At the time of offending, Mohammed Baig was 23 to 24 years of age and 29 years of age. Mohammed Suleman was 21 to 22 years of age. Khurram Iqbal and Sohail Hussain were both aged 16 to 17.

These sentences are part of a wider case where nine men have already been jailed for offences against the same victim. It was necessary at the beginning to group the defendants into separate trials in order to present the available evidence in the most understandable way. The offending was therefore divided in different periods of the victim’s childhood when the victim was living at specific locations and at times when different defendants associated together.

Martin McRobb, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service’s Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, yesterday said:

“Mohammed Baig, Mohammed Suleman, Khurram Iqbal, Sohail Hussain and other defendants in all these trials deliberately targeted a child and exploited her vulnerabilities for their own sexual gratification. The victim was manipulated, threatened, passed around like an object by men who showed no regard for her wellbeing and dignity. “The enormity of the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of these men and others has had a lasting impact on her life. She was a key part of the legal process and her voice was instrumental in securing justice. The sentences passed on to her abusers are a testament to her testimony. “This has been a complex and challenging case which, due to the number of defendants involved, which required us to prepare for and present evidence in separate trials to successfully secure convictions for 13 offenders. This would not have been possible without the comprehensive investigation undertaken by West Yorkshire Police. "The Crown Prosecution Service remains committed to tackling child sexual abuse and to supporting victims through the criminal justice process.”

To deal with the most complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases like this, the CPS has established a dedicated national Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit where specialist prosecutors use their expertise and experience to build strong cases and increase the number of successful prosecutions.

The IAmReady portal is now live. This is for victims and survivors of child sexual abuse and exploitation whose cases ended in no further action following decisions by the police or the Crown Prosecution Service.

This portal will give victims and survivors clarity on their options, including the potential routes for a previous decision to be reviewed.

This is about empowering victims and we would encourage anyone affected to access the site to understand the support available to them.

Notes to Editors

Martin McRobb is a Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS’s Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit

On 22 October 2026, following a trial, four men were convicted of the following offences and received the corresponding sentences: Mohammed Baig (DOB: 10/7/79) sentenced to 21 years' imprisonment for: Three counts of Rape Two counts of Indecent Assault Mohammed Suleman (DOB: 11/2/81) sentenced to eight years' imprisonment for: Two counts of Indecent Assault Khurram Iqbal (DOB: 26/7/86) sentenced to nine months' imprisonment suspended for two years for: One count of Indecent Assault Sohail Hussain (DOB: 3/6/86) sentenced to four years and six months' imprisonment for One count of Rape One count of Indecent Assault



Trial 1

On 29 January 2025, Raja Zulqurnean, 42, was found guilty following the first trial of five counts of indecent assault and six counts of rape committed between 2002 and 2004.

Bradford Crown Court heard that Zulqurnean would lock the victim in a property for periods of time, use her for sex and then leave her, coming and going as he pleased.

He was controlling and possessive of her, going through her phone and telling her how to dress. Zulqurnean stopped her seeing her own family and going to school, took her money, and would get aggressive and violent towards her – the victim recalled one occasion where he hit her in the head with an iron and told her to give a false story to the hospital and police about the injury.

On 14 May 2025, Zulqurnean was sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment. Following a referral made by the CPS to the Attorney General’s Office, the case was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme. Zulqurnean’s previous sentence was quashed, and a new sentence of 23 years' imprisonment was imposed on 5 September 2025.

Trials 2 and 3

Subsequent trials heard that, on separate occasions between 2002 and 2004, the same victim was persistently targeted by men and at various locations she was raped and routinely expected to perform acts of a sexual nature.

A total of seven men were convicted following the second and third trials.

On 3 October 2025, they received the following sentences:

Wajid Hussain, 42 – Six years and six months' imprisonment

Mohammed Naheem, 39 – Six years and six months' imprisonment

Nadeem Ali, 39 – Five years and nine months' imprisonment

Sarfraz Latif Ahmed, 40 – Seven years' imprisonment

Mohammed Imran Akram, 42 – Eight years and six months' imprisonment

Mohammed Shezad Hussain, 39 – 12 years’ imprisonment

Basharat Iqbal Khaliq, 44 – 21 years’ imprisonment

The following defendant was part of Trial 3 but the jury could not reach a verdict. He pleaded guilty on the day of his re-trial.