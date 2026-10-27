Home Office
|Printable version
Four million illegal cigarettes seized in Border Force crackdown
Border Force officers seized more than 4 million illegal cigarettes, worth an estimated £2.59 million, in a 4-day crackdown at Manchester Airport.
Border Force officers have stubbed out criminals’ attempts to flood Britain’s streets with illegal cigarettes, seizing 4,884,001 cigarettes alongside 405kg of rolling tobacco, worth an estimated £2.59 million, in a 4-day crackdown at Manchester Airport.
Targeting high-risk flights, baggage and passengers, officers seized illegal cigarettes and tobacco, made 4 arrests, and denied entry to 23 people. Officers also seized 35kg of cannabis.
In one case, a brazen smuggler was caught attempting to bring in 100,000 cigarettes, carried in 6 suitcases on a flight from Dubai.
Smugglers tried everything from modified pillows to false-bottomed suitcases to sneak cigarettes past Border Force, with specialist detector dogs deployed alongside officers during the operation.
Smugglers now face up to 7 years behind bars and airline bans.
Where benefit claimants are involved, the Department for Work and Pensions will investigate and could strip them of their benefits where fraud is found. Following the operation, 26 people have been referred for further investigation.
Foreign nationals will be denied entry and have their ETAs cancelled.
The seized cigarettes and tobacco, worth an estimated street value of £2.59 million, will go up in smoke, keeping them off Britain’s high streets for good.
Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Jo White MP, yesterday said:
Tobacco smuggling is not just about a cut-price packet of cigarettes. It undercuts honest businesses and lines the pockets of organised criminals.
Those who think they can profit from smuggling illegal cigarettes into Britain should think again. You will be caught, prosecuted, and put behind bars.
The crackdown builds on Border Force’s year-round fight against cigarette smuggling, targeting higher-risk flights to build intelligence on the criminal networks behind the trade.
Last year, Border Force and HMRC seized 1.9 billion illicit cigarettes, resulting in 201 arrests, 134 charges and 83 convictions.
Illegal cigarettes damage high streets and bankroll organised crime. Made outside the regulated market, counterfeit cigarettes come with no guarantee of what they contain or whether they meet safety standards.
Border Force works with HMRC, the National Crime Agency, Trading Standards, local authorities and international partners to tackle the trade from the border to the high street.
Retailers caught selling illegal cigarettes can face fines of up to £10,000. Last year, penalties topped more than £2 million.
Adam Knight, Head of Border Force’s National Threat Response Team, yesterday said:
Our officers work day in, day out to stop illegal cigarettes reaching Britain’s streets.
Operations like this stop smugglers in their tracks and give us the intelligence to hunt down the criminal networks behind them.
Criminals change their tactics, and so do we. Try to undermine our border and we will come after you.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/four-million-illegal-cigarettes-seized-in-border-force-crackdown
Latest News from
Home Office
Home Secretary announces independent review into the murder of Henry Nowak27/10/2026 16:20:00
The review will examine whether opportunities were missed to prevent Henry Nowak’s murder and how the Nowak family were treated in the aftermath.
Respect Orders launch targeting anti-social behaviour offenders27/10/2026 12:10:00
Perpetrators of anti-social behaviour could be hit with tougher restrictions as new Respect Orders came into force across England and Wales yesterday.
New panel to give child abuse and exploitation survivors a voice26/10/2026 16:20:00
New Victims' Commissioner panel, backed by £1 million in Home Office funding, will give adult survivors of child sexual abuse and exploitation more say in decisions.
Home Secretary threatens Eritrea with visa penalties15/10/2026 17:15:00
Home Secretary gives Eritrea ultimatum: accept returns or lose UK visa access.
Root-and-branch review of security for those in public life13/10/2026 15:20:00
The Home Secretary has expanded dedicated police support and launched a review into protective security for those in public life.
Modern slavery decision backlog cleared13/10/2026 11:10:00
The government has eliminated the backlog of modern slavery cases awaiting a final decision, giving victims certainty sooner and supporting timely removals.
Home Secretary Oral Statement on National Security13/10/2026 10:30:00
The Home Secretary yesterday delivered an oral statement on government action to tackle national security threats and improve our protective security system.
Migrants exploiting human rights laws targeted in fresh reforms12/10/2026 15:20:00
Government tables 2 amendments to the Immigration and Asylum Bill as part of a wider package of reforms.