Four people jailed for one of the largest money laundering cases in the UK
Four men were recently (Friday 7 March 2025) sentenced in relation to a £266 million money laundering operation.
Gregory Frankel, 47, Daniel Rawson, 47, Haroon Rashid, 54, and Arjun Babber, 32, were sentenced to 11 years 8 months, 10 years 10 months, 10 years, and 11 years' imprisonment respectively after being found guilty of money laundering offences at Leeds Crown Court.
Police investigation and prosecution review
A detailed and comprehensive West Yorkshire Police investigation into the activities of these defendants unearthed large amounts of unexplained cash passing through businesses. The cash was credited to the bank account of Fowler Oldfield after being collected from three different sites: Fowler Oldfield’s own premises at an industrial style unit at Hall Lane, Bradford, the offices of Stunt & Co, Leconfield House, Curzon St, London, and Pure Nines, New House, in Hatton Garden, London.
The cash was brought into business addresses owned or managed by these defendants. It was delivered by cash couriers in sports bags, carrier bags and holdalls full of hundreds of thousands of pounds at a time, all of which was paid into the bank account of Fowler Oldfield.
The prosecution case established that this cash represented criminal property and Fowler Oldfield was being used as the vehicle to launder the dirty cash.
The cash was counted on the premises by staff using specialist counting machines such as those used in banks. The money was then bundled together for collection by G4S or the Post Office, who then delivered it to the NatWest bank to be deposited into Fowler Oldfield’s bank account.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/four-people-jailed-one-largest-money-laundering-cases-uk
