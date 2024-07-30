techUK
Four policy actions to support the UK’s Automated Vehicles sector
techUK has collaborated with the SMMT to recommend four policy actions the new Government should take to support the UK’s Automated Vehicles sector.
We are pleased to have collaborated with The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) to develop four policy actions that the new Government should undertake to support and drive forward to the UK’s AV sector.
In a joint policy paper, we explain the potential for AVs to enhance road safety, drive economic growth, and contribute to environmental sustainability. According to the SMMT research, AVs are projected to save 3,900 lives and prevent 60,000 serious accidents by 2040, while supporting the transition to a clean energy superpower by improving traffic efficiency, air quality, and reducing carbon emissions.
Download the full paper here or read our summary below.
The Automated Vehicles Act, developed with extensive input from various sectors and stakeholders, provides a foundational legislative framework for AVs. This legislation promises to revolutionise transportation and industrial operations, potentially delivering annual economic benefits of up to £66 billion by 2040 and creating an estimated 342,000 additional jobs. To realise these benefits, four key policy actions for the new Government have emerged as critical next steps.
