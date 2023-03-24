Four sentenced for murder of Anthony Sargeant

Four men have been jailed for murdering a 33-year-old father-of-eight in a drive-by shooting outside his mother’s home.

Brothers Michael and Connor Goodwin, 27 and 28 along with Keenan Anderson, 26, and Leon Riley, 22 were all sentenced today (24 March 2023) at Birmingham Crown Court for the murder of Anthony Sargeant.

Michael Goodwin (DOB: 12 Sep 1995) of Wallace Road, Oldbury was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years.

Connor Goodwin (DOB: 26 Aug 1994) of Wallace Road, Oldbury was jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years.

Keenan Anderson (DOB: 27 Nov 1996) of Albert Road, Handsworth was jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years.

Leon Riley (DOB: 24 May 2000) of Bridgelands Way, Perry Barr was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years.

On Saturday 25 August 2018, Anthony Sargeant was shot and fatally injured on the street outside his mother’s address in Rickman Drive, Lee Bank in Birmingham.

The emergency services were called to Rickman Drive and Mr Sargeant was treated at the scene and transferred to hospital, but he sadly died six days later.

All four defendants denied any involvement in his murder but were convicted following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court in July 2022.

Ian Pinkney of the CPS said: “No sentence can ever reflect the degree of suffering and loss that Mr Sargeant’s family have endured but I hope it brings them some comfort that those responsible for his murder have been brought to justice. While we may never know who fired the shot that killed Mr Sargeant, we do know that all four men planned the attack and are all jointly responsible for his murder. Those who commit such acts of violence can expect to face the court to be held accountable for their crimes to the fullest extent of the law.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Sargeant as they continue to deal with the terrible loss they have suffered."