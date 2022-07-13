National Crime Agency
Printable version
Four suspected leading members of a people smuggling group arrested in major NCA investigation
Four people have been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation targeting a crime group linked to the prolific smuggling of migrants to the UK by lorry.
The arrests are linked to two separate events in 2019, where a total of 32 migrants were found in the back of HGVs in the Netherlands and France. Both drivers and another facilitator were later jailed in those countries.
NCA investigators believe that members of the crime group were also involved in arranging for lorries to be broken into, and people loaded onto them without the knowledge of drivers.
Tracking devices were attached to the vehicles to locate them before migrants were placed in the rear as they continued their journey to the UK.
Group members are also suspected of obtaining a boat as part of their plans to bring migrants to the UK over the Channel.
Yesterday (12 July), a 39-year-old man was arrested in Dagenham, Essex on suspicion of conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration. He is alleged to be a senior member of the conspiracy.
Meanwhile in a series of co-ordinated raids a 37-year-old man was arrested in Ilford, and two further men aged 36 and 42 were detained at addresses in Streatham and Leytonstone, also on suspicion of facilitation offences.
All were due to be questioned by NCA officers.
NCA branch commander Andy Noyes said:
“This operation has targeted those who we suspect are key members of a people smuggling crime group.
“Organised immigration crime is a chronic and dangerous threat and the smugglers pay no regard to the lives of the people they attempt to transport, whether that be by boat or in vehicles.
“While putting people in lorries might make the issue less visible to the public, it is no less dangerous to those being smuggled, and unfortunately we have seen the tragic consequences this can have.
“Working with partners in the UK and overseas we are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the organised crime groups involved, and break down their business model.”
It is the second major operation in a week the NCA has mounted to target suspected people smugglers.
On Tuesday 5 July NCA officers joined colleagues from around Europe in a series of raids targeting a network suspected of bringing thousands of people to the UK in small boats. Around 40 people were arrested. The operation is believed to be the biggest of its kind.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/four-suspected-leading-members-of-a-people-smuggling-group-arrested-in-major-nca-investigation
