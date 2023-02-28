National Crime Agency
Four suspected of people smuggling from Belgium to UK arrested by the NCA
Four people have been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a group alleged to have smuggled migrants to the UK in boats from Belgium.
Two Albanian nationals, aged 44 and 48, in Nottingham and a 46-year-old Irish man in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, were arrested by NCA officers this morning (Tuesday 28 February).
Investigators allege they have been involved in acquiring a rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) and using it to travel to Belgium to collect migrants, landing at Margate in Kent.
A 51-year-old man from Albania was also arrested in Hove this morning for his suspected role in assisting unlawful immigration.
The men are all alleged to be part of a gang organising a series of people smuggling runs to the UK from Europe, including a number of crossing events last year.
Today’s operation is linked to two arrests in Belgium on Sunday 30 October 2022, where a man from Basingstoke and a man from Leicester were arrested on suspicion of people smuggling offences as they arrived on the coast near Nieuwpoort at 4.30am.
Twelve migrants, including a child, all believed to be Albanian nationals, were also taken into custody by the Belgian authorities.
NCA Branch Commander Colin Williams said:
“These arrests follow an extensive investigation into individuals who we believe were involved in a number of migrant crossings from Belgium to the Kent coast in 2022.
“Tackling people smuggling continues to be a priority for the NCA as we target and disrupt organised crime groups at every step of the route.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/four-suspected-of-people-smuggling-from-belgium-to-uk-arrested-by-the-nca
