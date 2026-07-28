Fourth company director disqualified for role in £13.9 million Barclays ‘scam’

Director failed to act with reasonable care, skill and diligence

Daryl Dylan directed two companies which were used to move more than £1.6 million to connected companies through unauthorised overdrafts in 2021

The companies entered liquidation in 2022

Dylan joins his half-brother Scott, David Antrobus and Jack Mason in being disqualified as company directors for their role in the scheme

A fourth company director has been disqualified for their role in a scheme involving unauthorised banking transactions worth almost £14 million.

Daryl Dylan allowed unarranged overdrafts with Barclays Bank to be used to make transfers of more than £1.6 million from the accounts of Oldcocdt Ltd and Oldcostl Ltd in 2021.

Most of the transfers were to connected companies controlled by his half-brother, Scott Dylan, and associates.

Daryl Dylan failed to ensure the funds could be repaid to Barclays on demand, breaching the bank’s terms and conditions.

The 38-year-old, of Kilmainham Square, Dublin, was due to stand trial at the High Court in Manchester in late July. However, he signed a disqualification undertaking - a legally-binding agreement in which a director agrees to be disqualified and does not dispute certain facts – to end court action against them.

The Secretary of State for Business and Trade accepted the undertaking on Friday 17 July and his seven-and-a-half year ban comes into effect on Friday 7 August.

It prevents him from acting as a director and being involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court.

Scott Dylan, 42, is currently serving a 13-year disqualification after being described as “the driving force” behind the scheme.

Victoria Edgar, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, yesterday said:

Acting as a company director comes with responsibilities which must be taken seriously. Daryl Dylan failed to exercise the standard of care, skill and diligence reasonably expected of a director responsible for the affairs of a company. We have now secured director disqualifications worth a combined 38 years against both Dylans, Antrobus and Mason, proving that civil sanctions are an effective tool against those who have so clearly demonstrated they are unfit to direct companies.

Daryl Dylan signed bank account application forms for Oldcocdt Ltd and Oldcostl Ltd, known at the time as C&D Transport Solutions Ltd and Six Ten Logistics Ltd, in late April 2021.

He named Scott Dylan as the primary contact for the accounts when signing the forms.

Four bank accounts were opened for the companies the following month and they were used for the first time in mid-July.

From then until September 2021, Daryl Dylan failed to adequately monitor their use.

He allowed unarranged overdrafts on the Oldcocdt Ltd accounts to be used to make net payments of £1,042,220, most of which were transfers to connected companies.

A further £586,454 in net payments were made from unarranged overdrafts on the Oldcostl Ltd account to a connected company.

Barclays secured freezing orders for the accounts on 24 September 2021 and demanded repayment of £1,056,970 from Oldcocdt Ltd and £600,114 from Oldcostl Ltd.

No repayments were made and the two companies entered liquidation in January 2022.

Scott Dylan, Antrobus and Mason were each sentenced to 22 months in prison in October 2024 for contempt of court after breaching freezing orders connected to the Barclays proceedings. Both Mason and Antrobus have civil warrants outstanding and have not served their sentences.

Antrobus, 39, and Mason, 36, were also declared bankrupt in October and August 2025.

Scott Dylan and Antrobus were banned as company directors for a combined 23 years at a hearing of the High Court in London in December 2025.

The judge described Scott Dylan as the “driving force in this scheme which can really be regarded as a scam” and banned him for 13 years. He added that the scheme had “no legitimate purpose”.

Antrobus was disqualified for 10 years.

Mason was banned as a company director for seven-and-a-half years in March 2026 after signing a disqualification undertaking.

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