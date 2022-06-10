Fourth dock worker charged with drug importation

A 44-year-old man has become the fourth Portsmouth dock worker to be charged with drug importation offences as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.

David Stuart Oliver, of Cornwall Road, Fratton, was arrested by NCA officers at his place of work on the 8th June.



After being questioned by investigators he was charged with conspiring to import class A drugs overnight and appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates yesterday morning (9 June).

Oliver was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Portsmouth Crown Court on 15 June.



His arrest is the result of an NCA investigation triggered by the seizure of 1.5 tonnes of cocaine in the Netherlands in April.



It has already seen three people appear in court charged with importation offences. They are due in court again in July.