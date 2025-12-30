Department for Business & Trade
|Printable version
Fourth edition of the annual dialogue between the Department for Business and Trade and the Direction générale des Entreprises
The UK hosted the fourth edition of the annual dialogue between the UK Department for Business and Trade and the French Direction générale des Entreprises.
On 11 December 2025, the UK hosted the fourth edition of the annual dialogue between the UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT) and the French Direction générale des Entreprises (DGE).
Initiated in 2023, this bilateral dialogue brings together public sector leaders and policy experts to identify opportunities to deepen mutually beneficial collaboration. The fourth edition was led by Amanda Brooks CBE, Director General at DBT, and Thomas Courbe, Director General at DGE, alongside representatives from the British Embassy in Paris and the French Embassy in London.
This year a key theme was the Industrial Strategy Partnership, agreed between the UK and France in July 2025. This Partnership strengthens collaboration in the Industrial Strategy high-growth sectors such as clean energy, critical minerals, and digital technologies including AI. The dialogue saw both parties commit to intensify collaboration and the sharing of practices in SME AI adoption and in economic security.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/fourth-edition-of-the-annual-dialogue-between-the-department-for-business-and-trade-and-the-direction-generale-des-entreprises
Latest News from
Department for Business & Trade
Inheritance tax reliefs threshold to rise to £2.5m for farmers and businesses23/12/2025 15:22:00
£1m Agricultural and Business Property Reliefs threshold increased to £2.5m from April 2026 – allowing spouses or civil partners to pass on up to £5m in qualifying agricultural or business assets between them
Boom lifts and baubles: keeping Britain’s festive spirit aloft22/12/2025 15:20:00
UK launches anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation into imported boom lifts to defend British manufacturers.
Businesses, unions and civil society leaders welcome Royal Assent of Employment Rights Act18/12/2025 15:10:00
Leaders from across the business community, trade union movement and wider civil society have welcomed the Employment Rights Act receiving Royal Assent.
New laws bring the world of work into the 21st century18/12/2025 13:10:00
Over 15 million people across the UK are expected to benefit as the Employment Rights Act receives Royal Assent.
500 jobs protected at Grangemouth as UK Government partners with INEOS to save vital plant’s future17/12/2025 12:05:00
Vital chemical production at Grangemouth protected as Government provides over £120m support package in £150m joint investment
Update from business groups on the Employment Rights Bill16/12/2025 16:10:00
Publication of correspondence between six key business organisations and the Secretary of State for Business and Trade on the Employment Rights Bill.
Enhanced UK-Turkey Free Trade Agreement negotiations update12/12/2025 15:10:00
An update following the third round of negotiations on an Enhanced Free Trade Agreement with Turkey.
New funding to help small businesses cut their costs11/12/2025 12:15:00
Small businesses across the UK will benefit from new Government funding and support to help them invest in sustainability, to cut their operating costs and boost their business.