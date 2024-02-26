Fourth person charged following protest at Prime Minister's home

A fourth person has been charged following a protest at the home of the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on 3 August.

The CPS has authorised a single count of criminal damage against Michael Grant, 64, and he will appear at York Magistrates' Court on 21 March.

Grant will appear alongside Mathieu Soete, 38, Amy Rugg-Easey, 33, and Alexander Wilson, 32, who were each charged with criminal damage on Tuesday, 20 February following authorisation by the CPS.

The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

