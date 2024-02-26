Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Fourth person charged following protest at Prime Minister's home
A fourth person has been charged following a protest at the home of the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on 3 August.
The CPS has authorised a single count of criminal damage against Michael Grant, 64, and he will appear at York Magistrates' Court on 21 March.
Grant will appear alongside Mathieu Soete, 38, Amy Rugg-Easey, 33, and Alexander Wilson, 32, who were each charged with criminal damage on Tuesday, 20 February following authorisation by the CPS.
The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.
It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.
Notes to Editors
- Michael Grant, (DOB: 14/11/1959), is of Rosewell, Midlothian.
- Mathieu Soete, (DOB: 16/02/1986), is of Hackney, London.
- Alexandra Wilson, (DOB: 8/2/1992), is of Shiremoor, North Tyneside.
- Amy Rugg-Easey, (DOB: 9/11/1990), is of Shiremoor, North Tyneside.
- The four defendants will appear at York Magistrates’ Court on 21 March.
- The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
- The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/fourth-person-charged-following-protest-prime-ministers-home
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
CPS authorises charges against three people following protest at Prime Minister’s home21/02/2024 12:20:00
Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by North Yorkshire Police, we have authorised criminal charges against one man and two women after a protest at the home of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on 3 August 2023.
Dark web child abuse forum administrators jailed21/02/2024 09:20:00
The second moderator of a dark web forum for sharing indecent pictures of children to be jailed within a week recently (19 February 2024) received five years and four months in prison.
Prison worker sentenced for misconduct in public office after misreporting welfare checks20/02/2024 16:20:00
A prison support worker has been sentenced after he was previously convicted of misconduct in public office for fabricating the number of welfare check he carried out on a vulnerable prisoner.
Conviction over small boat deaths in the Channel20/02/2024 12:20:00
A small boat pilot has been convicted of the manslaughter of four men who were attempting to reach the UK.
Christmas “party planner” jailed in first laughing gas drug conviction20/02/2024 10:20:00
A drug dealer who was caught red-handed with party bags containing cannisters of laughing gas alongside balloons and candy canes has become the first person to be jailed for possession of the class C drug since it was outlawed by the Home Office.
Former council employee jailed after roofing work fraud16/02/2024 16:05:00
A ex-council worker and a roofing firm worker have been jailed for fraud and bribery after they conspired to defraud New Forest District Council.
Last of a group of lawyers convicted for defrauding the Legal Aid Agency16/02/2024 13:20:00
A barrister and part-time immigration tribunal judge has been found guilty of defrauding the Legal Aid Agency, along with other lawyers, by falsely claiming defence legal costs.
Company fined £450,000 and director and site manager sentenced following death of labourer15/02/2024 16:10:00
A company has been fined £450,000 and the firm’s director has received a suspended prison sentence after a labourer was crushed to death at a construction site.