Fourth round of safer streets funding announced

The Home Office has awarded £50million through the Safer Streets Fundto tackle violence against women and girls and prevent crime and harm in our communities.

PCCs across England and Wales have welcomed cash injections, as part of the fourth round of Safer Streets funding, to help them continue to fund local projects and initiatives to make streets safer.

APCC Joint National Prevention Lead, Festus Akinbusoye, said: "I am delighted to see £50million funding awarded to police and crime commissioners (PCCs) through the Safer Streets Fund.

“Prevention is a key priority for every PCC across England and Wales, and with this additional funding Commissioners will use their local knowledge of communities to work with partners and ensure this funding is best used to prevent crime and harm.

“Since the fund was launched in 2020, PCCs have successfully applied for £120million of Safer Streets funding on behalf of their communities to deliver valuable prevention projects which support vulnerable people and deter them from a life of crime, fund campaigns and projects which challenge behaviours and attitudes towards women and girls and to introduce safety measures to make people feel safer, such as increased street lighting or CCTV.

“It is positive to see the focus on this year’s fund includes violence against women and girls and ASB, key issues that PCCs have sought to prevent and raise awareness of through their work on the APCC VAWG Action Plan and during ASB Awareness Week. PCCs will now kickstart work with colleagues across local areas to ensure this crucial funding is maximised to prevent crime and victims, and ultimately make our streets safer.”