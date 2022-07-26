Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
Fourth round of safer streets funding announced
The Home Office has awarded £50million through the Safer Streets Fundto tackle violence against women and girls and prevent crime and harm in our communities.
PCCs across England and Wales have welcomed cash injections, as part of the fourth round of Safer Streets funding, to help them continue to fund local projects and initiatives to make streets safer.
APCC Joint National Prevention Lead, Festus Akinbusoye, said: "I am delighted to see £50million funding awarded to police and crime commissioners (PCCs) through the Safer Streets Fund.
“Prevention is a key priority for every PCC across England and Wales, and with this additional funding Commissioners will use their local knowledge of communities to work with partners and ensure this funding is best used to prevent crime and harm.
“Since the fund was launched in 2020, PCCs have successfully applied for £120million of Safer Streets funding on behalf of their communities to deliver valuable prevention projects which support vulnerable people and deter them from a life of crime, fund campaigns and projects which challenge behaviours and attitudes towards women and girls and to introduce safety measures to make people feel safer, such as increased street lighting or CCTV.
“It is positive to see the focus on this year’s fund includes violence against women and girls and ASB, key issues that PCCs have sought to prevent and raise awareness of through their work on the APCC VAWG Action Plan and during ASB Awareness Week. PCCs will now kickstart work with colleagues across local areas to ensure this crucial funding is maximised to prevent crime and victims, and ultimately make our streets safer.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/fourth-round-of-safer-streets-funding-announced/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Fraud offences rise significantly post pandemic26/07/2022 11:15:00
Official crime statistics for England and Wales released in July show that fraud and computer misuse offences have increased by 37 per cent compared with pre-coronavirus year ending March 2020.
Tackling drug related crime - Getting it right for future generations06/07/2022 15:10:00
Tackling Drug Related Crime – Getting It Right For Future Generations
'Deeply concerning' report highlights fundamental areas for improvement30/06/2022 16:10:00
Statements from APCC Leads on the police super-complaint: forces response to police perpetrated domestic abuse report.
Criminal justice leads welcome new laws to make streets safer29/06/2022 12:20:00
The Government has announced a raft of new laws which came into effect yesterday, Tuesday 28 June, in a bid to better protect the public and make our streets safer.
Funds announced to better support those in mental health crisis29/06/2022 11:20:00
The Government has announced a £150 million investment to ensure better mental health support for people in crisis, including £7 million for specialised mental health ambulances.
APCC Lead calls for greater clarity on Victims Bill23/06/2022 12:25:00
APCC Lead Sophie Linden urges government not to underestimate the cost of implementing the Victims Bill and calls for greater powers for PCCs to ensure compliance.
Drugs Strategy vital in reducing crime20/06/2022 10:15:00
Joint APCC Addictions and Substance Misuse Leads say the effective implementation of the government’s Drugs Strategy is ‘critical in reducing crime and ensuring community safety’.
Fraud a priority in all Police and Crime Plans20/06/2022 09:20:00
Fraud is now a priority in all PCC’s Police and Crime plans confirms APPC Lead at an evidence session in the House of Lords on Thursday, 16 June.