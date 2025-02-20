Insolvency Service
|Printable version
Four-year ban for director of Sussex nuisance cold-calls firm
The company made almost a million unsolicited cold-calls, resulting in people complaining to the Information Commissioner’s Office
- Callum Jones was the director of a company which harassed people with nuisance cold-calls in 2019 and 2020
- Colourcoat Ltd, based on the south coast, made almost a million calls trying to sell home improvements within an eight-month period
- Jones has now been disqualified as a company director following investigations by the Insolvency Service
The boss of a home improvement company which made more than 900,000 cold-calls has been banned as a director for four years.
Callum Jones was the sole director of Sussex-based Colourcoat Ltd, which specialised in roof cleaning, wall coating and insulation services.
Colourcoat made 969,273 unsolicited marketing calls which connected between August 2019 and April 2020, with almost half to people who had opted out of receiving such calls.
The company also used false names and made repeated calls which were described by some customers as being aggressive and abusive.
Colourcoat was fined £130,000 by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in 2021 but went into liquidation without paying the fine in full.
Jones, 39, of Oban Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, has now been disqualified as a company director following investigations by the Insolvency Service.
Victoria Edgar, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, yesterday said:
Callum Jones allowed his company to plague households over an eight-month period, making hundreds of thousands of nuisance cold-calls.
Businesses employing such unscrupulous tactics can expect enforcement action to be taken against them and Jones’s director ban now means he cannot run or manage any company for the next four years.
A total of 452,811 of the nuisance calls were made to people who had opted out of receiving such calls by registering with the Telephone Preference Service.
Colourcoat also used various fake company names including “Homes Advice Bureau”, “EcoSolve UK” and “Citizens Advice”.
Twenty-four complaints about the company were made to the Telephone Preference Service with a further 10 directly to the ICO.
Andy Curry, Director of Enforcement and Investigations at the ICO, yesterday said:
We welcome the decision to disqualify Callum Jones as the director of Colourcoat Ltd.
Nobody should be made to feel uncomfortable after simply answering the phone, and our investigation found that this company had no regard for the law, or the people they were illegally calling.
Our Financial Recovery Unit works closely with the Insolvency Service to bring companies and directors to account. By disrupting the non-compliant activities of directors such as Callum Jones, we can help ensure they can’t easily resurface under a different name and continue to cause further harm to people.
The ICO issued an enforcement notice to Colourcoat in June 2021 for breaching regulations 21 and 24 of the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003 relating to the use of calls for direct marketing purposes.
Colourcoat went into liquidation in June 2023, having only paid just more than £74,000 of its £130,000 fine.
The Secretary of State for Business and Trade accepted a disqualification undertaking from Jones, and his ban started on Monday 3 February.
The undertaking prevents him from being involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court.
Further information
- Callum Jones is of Oban Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex. His date of birth is 2 January 1986
- Colourcoat Ltd (company number 10405998)
- Individuals subject to a disqualification order or undertaking are bound by a range of restrictions
- Further information about the work of the Insolvency Service, and how to complain about financial misconduct.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/four-year-ban-for-director-of-sussex-nuisance-cold-calls-firm
Latest News from
Insolvency Service
Company offering fake hospitality packages to the British Grand Prix is shut down14/02/2025 11:05:00
Foresea Limited is connected to three other hospitality package scams which were wound up by the Insolvency Service in the past six months.
Company which claimed to market adult films is shut down for suspected direct debit scam13/02/2025 12:25:00
Consumers appeared to be misdirected into paying monthly direct debits
Seven-year ban for former manager of Chinese takeaway who employed illegal workers06/02/2025 12:25:00
The former manager of a Chinese takeaway in Aberdeen has been banned as a company director for seven years after employing three illegal workers.
Tough restrictions for Sheffield hairdresser and baker who falsely claimed £98,000 in Covid loans27/01/2025 09:15:00
Bankrupt hairdresser claimed two separate loans totalling £98,000 for a new business which only traded for two weeks
Lancashire plasterer exaggerated turnover by more than £200,000 to secure maximum-value Covid loan22/01/2025 09:10:00
Suspended sentence for sole trader who committed Bounce Back Loan fraud.
Disqualified Oxford director ordered to pay back more than £100,000 or face jail15/01/2025 09:10:00
Christopher Cook, from South Leigh, was previously convicted of acting as a director while disqualified.
Five-year ban for Lincolnshire car wash owner who employed illegal workers14/01/2025 12:10:00
The owner of a Lincolnshire hand car wash has been banned as a company director for five years after employing illegal workers.
Eight-year ban for former footballer who ran London sports academy23/12/2024 10:25:00
Kieron Minto-St.Aimie received a director’s disqualification for claiming a £25,000 Covid loan his company was not entitled to.
HHGL Limited and Hampden Group Limited – trading as Homebase - in administration: information for employees and creditors15/11/2024 16:20:00
On 13 November 2024 HHGL Limited and Hampden Group Limited trading as Homebase entered administration. This page gives information on how to claim redundancy or register as a creditor.