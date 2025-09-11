ESPO
|Printable version
Framework to fork: the key ingredients for procuring your food supplier
Katie Ford, Procurement Officer within ESPO's Food and Catering team, talks through the things to consider before reaching out to one of our suppliers on Framework 83, Ambient, Chilled, Frozen Foods and Fresh Fruit, Vegetables and Salads. This includes your food requirements and what information they will need from you to ensure you get the most out of your food supply contract.
It's helpful to have some key information ready – this preparation not only makes the process of setting up a new supplier quicker and smoother, but also helps ensure you get exactly what you need.
Products required
It’s a good idea to pull together a list of the products you know you’ll need. This doesn’t have to be exhaustive – you could shortlist your most frequently purchased items or anything you expect to buy over the next 12 months.
Suppliers will usually offer customers their full catalogue range, but starting with a focused list makes things much more manageable and easier to strike the right balance between getting the correct products and achieving value for money.
Volumes
Suppliers like to see the volumes purchased for each of the product’s lines, preferably over the last 12 months. This gives them a clear picture of what you need, the expected volumes, how this will affect their stocked lines, and an indication of your overall contract value.
You should be able to get product and volume data from a few sources: your current online ordering system, a series of invoices, or most easily, directly from your current supplier(s). Just ask for a 12-month consolidated list of the products and volumes you've purchased, ideally in an editable format like Excel.
If you operate across multiple sites, they can usually run the report per site, giving you a tailored view of what each site has ordered and an opportunity to review the products being bought across all sites. You may find your sites are buying different variations of the same type of product with a variety of pricing; by aligning these and working with the supplier, you can set up an approved buying list meaning volumes are combined, possible savings can be made, and you can gain control of the products being purchased with a better view of overall spend.
Brands
You might currently be buying a branded product - but do you really need that specific brand? If you're open to alternatives that still meet your specifications and pass consumer taste tests, you could unlock better value. Switching to a different brand might offer a lower price and lead to demonstrating significant savings, especially if it’s something you buy in large volumes.
Deliveries
It's crucial suppliers understand your delivery requirements to ensure they can meet your needs:
- What are the addresses to deliver to?
- How frequently are deliveries required?
- Are there any delivery constraints such as specific timeslots or access challenges – small entry roads, limited turning circles or local traffic/parking difficulties which could cause delay?
This information is key to allow the suppliers to identify which of their depots is closest to your site(s) and most suitable to be allocated for your deliveries. It also allows them to plan around your preferred delivery days and times, while fitting into their existing routes – ideally in the most sustainable way possible (no need to send out an extra vehicle!)
Suppliers are always keen to work with new customers, but sometimes turn down opportunities if they know they can’t meet strict delivery requirements. For example, a request for a delivery every Monday between 8:00–8:30am might not be realistic if traffic regularly causes delays. Rather than risk failing to meet your expectations, they may choose to walk away from the business.
While you can’t change any physical restrictions of your site, being as flexible as possible with delivery days and times can make a huge difference in securing a supplier who can meet your needs reliably and efficiently, while also helping to reduce unnecessary carbon emissions.
Added value
Our framework suppliers’ main job is to deliver your required goods; however, they can also offer a wide range of additional support and value, including (but not limited to):
- Product guidance and support
- Information on new products
- Assistance with menu planning and recipe ideas, including arranging for manufacturers to come to your site and provide cooking demonstrations, tasting sessions and introduce new recipe ideas
- Assistance with special diets, allergens and meeting nutritional standards
- Supply of electronic/hard copy product specifications, either via an online system or integration with menu and allergen planning software
- Online ordering or support with integration to your own online ordering systems
- Supply of a range of management information reports to include KPIs, sales values, product volumes, etc.
- Support with achieving/maintaining Food for Life awards
- Assistance and support with marketing campaigns and events
- Support with social value
Framework 83 went live on 1 August 2025 and is split into 4 Lots as below:
- Lot 1 – Ambient, Fresh and Chilled Foods
- Lot 2 – Frozen Foods
- Lot 3 – Ambient, Fresh, Chilled and Frozen Foods (Combined Requirement)
- Lot 4 – Fresh Fruit, Vegetables, and Salads
The framework features 27 suppliers, 52% of which are classed as small and medium enterprises providing broad coverage across the UK.
Securing the right food supplier doesn’t have to be complicated. By sharing key details early on, and accessing our framework’s pre-agreed terms, you can quickly secure a trusted supplier who can offer great value for money.
If you have any questions or would like further information about the Ambient, Chilled, Frozen Foods and Fresh Fruit, Vegetables and Salads framework (83), please get in touch with our Food & Catering team on 0116 294 4008 or food@espo.org.
Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/procuring-your-food-supplier.html
|
Procurement services for the public sector
Latest News from
ESPO
Explore our Frameworks - Reference Guide04/09/2025 13:25:00
At ESPO, we aim to make public sector procurement as simple as possible for our customers. Our procurement frameworks ensure a quick and compliant route to sourcing products and services that meet the ever-changing needs our customers.
Aggregated buying through our TePAS framework (RM6098)20/08/2025 14:42:00
In a world where we rely on technology, keeping your hardware and software up to date and within contract can feel overwhelming and expensive.
Our Smart Procurement Workshops are back!20/08/2025 10:42:00
ESPO are excited to announce that we’re bringing back our popular procurement sessions! We will be hosting a series of FREE half day Smart Procurement Workshops in the autumn term to help kick start the new academic year.
Workplace Charging Scheme for state-funded education institutions29/07/2025 11:34:00
A grant has been introduced for state-funded schools and education institutions to provide support towards the costs of the purchase, installation and infrastructure of electric vehicle chargepoint sockets at their site(s).
The Procurement Act 2023: Support and training29/07/2025 10:42:00
Knowledge drops are a range of short broadcast presentations (available on demand) providing a high-level overview of the changes to the procurement regulations. These are aimed at those who have regular interactions with procurement needing a general level of awareness of the new rules.
Catering services for schools - free school meals18/06/2025 10:32:00
School dinners make up a significant portion of many children’s diets and for some, this will be their main meal of the day for five days of the week.
ESPO awarded 'Supplier of the Year - Not for Profit' at the Education Resources Awards 202523/05/2025 10:34:00
We are delighted to announce that ESPO have been awarded the prestigious title of Supplier of the Year – Not for Profit at the Education Resources Awards 2025!
How to apply for food waste funding20/05/2025 13:42:00
The requirement to collect separate food waste from all properties weekly will be a new burden for English local authorities.