France should join NATO’s nuclear sharing arrangements to strengthen European deterrence

Anxieties over US threats to stop protecting the continent are prompting various proposals to reinforce Europe’s deterrence posture – but many of these have serious flaws.

The Trump administration’s hostile rhetoric towards Europe, including remarks about potentially withdrawing or relocating US troops stationed there, has reignited debates about Europe’s nuclear deterrence.

Europeans are worried that the US might even go as far as withdrawing the nuclear weapons stationed there as part of its extended deterrence agreement with NATO.

That guarantee dates back to 1949 and includes US nuclear weapons kept on European territory. It is important to note that, despite its insistence on Europeans providing their own security, the US has not so far suggested withdrawing US nuclear weapons from Europe, or made any practical moves to signal this.

An important component of a strong deterrence posture is resolve – the willingness to follow through if there is a threat. What the recent rhetoric has suggested is that the US might lack resolve to support Europe in a crisis, therefore weakening European deterrence.

