France’s riots and mounting debt reveal a country in disarray ahead of pivotal presidential election

EXPERT COMMENT

France’s violent protests put further pressure on Macron’s already weak government, give Marine Le Pen fresh political ammunition – and offer a stark warning for Europe.

Only three weeks after the peaceful celebration of Pope Leo XIV’s visit, France offered an altogether different spectacle over the weekend: burning cars, looted shops, violent clashes with police and the historic town hall of Limoges engulfed in flames.

The contrast between the two events is stark. But they may both point to something deeper: a profoundly divided society, facing a crisis of self-confidence, hoping to recover a sense of direction and purpose. Beneath France’s political anger lies an anxiety about the future, in a world increasingly shaped by algorithms and faceless technology.

Although this anxiety is not unique to the country, the timing is particularly bad for France.

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