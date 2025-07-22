Frank on the frontline: Transforming young lives at Ealing Jobcentre

Blog posted by: Frank Maryako, 21 July 2025 – A Skilled Civil Service, An Innovative Civil Service, Uncategorized.

Work Coach Frank Maryako outside Ealing JobCentre

Every day, all across the UK, our amazing colleagues work tirelessly to help young people discover their potential and take bold steps into the world of work. Frank Maryako is at the frontline of youth employment support at Ealing Jobcentre, West London. Frank shares his journey on guiding young people in overcoming barriers to find work, and he highlights why early career support is essential for their success.

Many of the young people I work with face significant challenges. Some struggle to get interviews, let alone actually find a job. It’s eye-opening because these young people possess incredible potential and skills that often go unnoticed. As a youth work coach, I have the privilege of seeing firsthand what they are capable of and the unique strengths they bring to the table.

My work directly supports one of the government's key missions: Breaking down barriers to opportunity for everyone across the UK. By helping young people access the training and employment opportunities they need, we can build a stronger economy where everyone can contribute and thrive.

The impact of COVID-19 on young people has been profound, particularly in terms of their confidence. For many their confidence felt shot. That’s why I believe it’s so important to prioritise their personal development and career paths. It’s a wonderful opportunity for them to thrive.

I speak to these young people all the time and I’m constantly blown away by their abilities. When I give them tasks, they often exceed my expectations. Their potential is boundless; they just need the right opportunities. That’s where we come in and help.

My commitment to public service is a reflection of our department’s dedication to young people. By ensuring they have access to quality training and employment opportunities, we’re helping the next generation build rewarding careers.

To colleagues out there helping customers, my top tips are: be honest, be approachable, actively listen to them and more than anything, treat your customers as individuals. This will help you to tailor your approach to support their individual needs.

See Frank in action

Frank features in an inspiring video that gives a glimpse into how he and his colleagues can make a difference in the lives of young people. Check it out and see how our frontline colleagues are changing lives every day!

This is part 2 of a four-part series marking 1 year of government by showcasing the extraordinary work of civil servants across the country delivering the Missions.