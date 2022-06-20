Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Fraud a priority in all Police and Crime Plans
Fraud is now a priority in all PCC’s Police and Crime plans confirms APPC Lead at an evidence session in the House of Lords on Thursday, 16 June.
National Lead for Economic and Cyber Crime and PCC for Avon and Somerset Mark Shelford gave oral evidence to the Digital Fraud Committee and Fraud Act 2006 alongside Rob Jones, Director General from the National Economic Crime Centre and Pete O’Doherty, Assistant Commissioner and NPCC Coordinator for Cyber and Economic Crime.
During the session he expressed the vital role PCCs play in responding to economic and cybercrime, including fraud.
In a statement he said: “I am encouraged to see that all of my colleagues have included fraud in their Police and Crime Plans which sets the direction for their police area and to which they will hold their Chief Constable accountable.
“But more does need to be done. We encourage the government to include fraud in the Strategic Policing Requirement, which would bolster the prioritisation of fraud at the national level and within the National Policing Board performance measures alongside crimes such as burglary.
“Recognising fraud as a priority is a necessary step in continuing the work to build the capabilities and capacity in the whole system to effectively investigate and prosecute fraud.
“We welcome the inclusion of fraud as a priority crime in the Online Safety Bill. Measures in the Bill will go some way towards mitigating the vulnerability of the public as they shop and socialise online.
“However, there are lessons to be learnt from the Fraud Act 2006 and we would ask the Committee to consider how legislation and regulation can be better future proofed against new and emerging fraud crime types.
“Just because it doesn’t bang, bleed or shout does not mean it should not be prioritised.
When asked about fraud from a victim’s perspective, Mark said:
“I have been told by victims the current policing structures around investigating fraud are confusing. A single entry responsible for managing fraud victims, of whatever type, is needed including greater transparency over thresholds required for investigation will significantly improve the victims’ experience.”
