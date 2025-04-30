Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
Fraud Bill to save £1.5 billion progresses to the Lords
Plans to recover stolen cash and impose driving bans on those who repeatedly fail to pay back taxpayer money moved a step closer today, as Ministers vowed “to address the unacceptable levels of fraud and error we’ve inherited”
-
The Public Authorities (Fraud, Error, and Recovery) Bill, set to save £1.5 billion over the next five years, progresses to the Lords
-
The Bill follows the biggest welfare fraud and error budget package in recent history
-
Changes could help boost investment in public services and protect the public purse, as part of the Plan for Change
New souped-up powers from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), which will allow DWP to recover money directly from the bank accounts of fraudsters who can repay but are wilfully gaming the system in order not to, passed an important stage in the House of Commons as it had its Third Reading.
The Public Authorities (Fraud, Error, and Recovery) Bill, which could put these measures into law, will help DWP to catch fraudsters, prevent overpayments and protect taxpayer’s money.
The Bill will save the taxpayer £1.5 billion over the next five years and is part of wider plans set out in the Autumn budget and Spring Statement to save £9.6 billion by 2030. This means taxpayer’s money can be invested in public services as part of the government’s Plan for Change.
Minister for Transformation, Andrew Western said:
Enhancing our powers is essential to fulfilling our commitment to the public, as they will enable us to address the unacceptable levels of fraud and error we’ve inherited and better protect public funds.
By strengthening our ability to catch criminals and prevent overpayments, we can keep up with the evolving nature of welfare fraud while reducing the risk of people falling further into debt, ensuring that more resources are directed towards improving the lives of people across the country.
The new legislation comes as the government is dealing with the broken welfare system it inherited, with out-of-control levels of fraud and error costing the taxpayer around £10 billion a year – with a total of £35 billion of taxpayers’ money incorrectly paid to those not entitled to the money since the pandemic.
The Bill will also give powers to the DWP to get data from banks and other financial institutions to help verify the eligibility of those who receive certain benefits to make sure they are getting the correct payments – this will help to stop people falling further into debt because of incorrect payments and help the DWP spot fraudulent claims.
No personal information will be shared by DWP to support financial institutions in the identification of these accounts, and DWP will not have access to people’s bank accounts in verifying eligibility and will not be able to see where people are spending their money.
Protections are central to the Bill, making sure there is proportionate and effective use of the powers, and that DWP is protecting vulnerable customers. For example, people will only be disqualified from driving as a last resort when they don’t rely on their car for work or for caring responsibilities and where they continually avoid repayment. Staff will be trained to the highest standards on the appropriate use of new powers, and we will introduce new oversight and reporting mechanisms.
On top of the Bill measures, the Chancellor announced in the Spring Statement a further commitment to recruit over 500 additional DWP fraud and error staff who will make better use of government data to correct errors in benefit claims, as well as increasing checks on potential Universal Credit claimants by introducing more ways to verify the amount of savings they hold, as well as their earnings and expenses.
The Cabinet Office’s Public Sector Fraud Authority will also be given more powers under the legislation, allowing the department’s investigators to detect and recover fraud in other departments and bodies across the public sector.
Minister in the Cabinet Office, Georgia Gould said:
This Bill will save taxpayers’ money. People are currently getting away with stealing vast sums of cash because our investigators don’t have the powers they need to detect and recover fraud across the public sector.
We’re giving our investigators new powers to tackle fraud wherever they find it - as well as doubling the time available to bring pandemic fraudsters to justice.
An additional new measure will see the time limit for civil claims against Covid fraud doubled from six to twelve years. This step change in the ability to fight fraud committed during the pandemic will give the Covid Corruption Commissioner and the Public Sector Fraud Authority more time to investigate complex cases and apply their new powers retrospectively - including the ability to raid properties and retrieve money from Covid fraudsters’ bank accounts.
The Bill measures will now progress to the House of Lords to be debated further.
Additional Information
- The Fraud, Error and Recovery Bill forms part of wider government plans to save a total of £8.6bn over 5 years in the biggest welfare fraud and error budget package in recent history.
- Since the pandemic, a total of £35 billion of taxpayers’ money has been incorrectly paid to those not entitled to DWP benefits.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/fraud-bill-to-save-15-billion-progresses-to-the-lords
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
Innovative 'collective' pension funds to deliver higher incomes and lower risks for future pensioners30/04/2025 14:10:00
Pensioners of the future will benefit from innovative 'collective' pension schemes to boost their income in retirement and productive investment across the economy, under plans announced yesterday [29 April]
Universal Credit change brings £420 boost to over a million households30/04/2025 12:05:00
More than one million households struggling with debt will get to keep an average £420 more of their benefits each year, under a change to Universal Credit coming into force today [30 April 2025].
Thousands of UK jobseekers helped into workplace training.25/04/2025 15:15:00
Tens of thousands of people have been helped into workplace training thanks to government support, new figures show today (25 April).
Menopause Employment Ambassador partners with industry leaders to support women to stay in work.25/04/2025 14:20:00
Thousands of women are set to benefit from plans to boost workplace support as leaders from across industry, healthcare and the legal profession came together today to form the first-ever independent Menopause Advisory Group.
£1,000 retirement savings boost from plans to bring together small pension pots24/04/2025 10:10:00
Millions of Brits will find it easier to track their pension savings with the creation of a small pensions pot consolidator, in reforms unveiled by the pensions minister today (Thursday 24 April).
£10 million boost to employment support in Wales to Get Britain Working again23/04/2025 11:15:00
People in Wales are set to benefit from a £10 million investment aimed at improving local work, health, and skills support as part of the UK Government's initiative to tackle inactivity and Get Britain Working.
Over £35 million in Cold Weather Payments support paid this winter09/04/2025 16:20:00
Over 1.4 million Cold Weather Payments – worth around £35 million in total - were paid this past winter to people in England and Wales, according to statistics released today [09 April].
Rollout begins on new Employment Support programme with £40 million boost to West London.09/04/2025 14:05:00
West London will today become the first of 47 areas across England and Wales set to receive dedicated five-year funding aimed at helping disabled people and those with health conditions and additional support needs into work.