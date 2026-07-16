Fraudsters bought luxury car and home improvements from PPE scam

A group who fraudulently claimed to be able to provide PPE during the pandemic but instead spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on house renovations and luxury cars have been convicted after a National Crime Agency investigation.

Jogesh Bhandari, 59 from Loughborough, owned and controlled a company set up in 2020 to buy and sell nitrile gloves during the Covid-19 pandemic. Craig Morris, 43, from Lytham St Annes, Lancashire made representations on behalf of the company in numerous fraudulent deals in 2020 and 2021.

Bhandari worked with Frank Labruzzo, a US Assistant Attorney General at the Louisiana State Department of Justice, who provided a fraudulent escrow service. An escrow account is a bank account which acts as a holding point for funds that are release when both sides of an agreement have been reached.

Bhandari's first fraudulent activity began in November 2020 where he agreed a deal to provide 12 million boxes of gloves. The company paid the escrow account and, rather than funds remaining in the account until the deal was complete, the money was immediately moved, paid to Labruzzo, Bhandari and other companies.

In a second deal a month later, Bhandari received a further $2.7m into the account, and almost $500,000 was withdrawn to pay off his and his wife's debts.

Bhandari supplied a number of forged documents to potential suppliers, including bank statements showing up to $125m and letters of attestation to try and persuade businesses to trade with him.

In early 2021, he was paid more than $3.18m for an order of nitrile gloves to be delivered to US hospitals that were never delivered. His final fraud took place in late 2021 where Bhandari persuaded a supplier he was a big player in the PPE industry and had access to hundreds of millions of dollars.

The company agreed to a deal worth $1.8bn and Labruzzo provided a fraudulent letter to state Bhandari had deposited $35m as a security against the first delivery. The company then paid $1.35m for the first two planned shipments.

In the final deal, Bhandari received the $1.35m straight into Bhandari's business account, controlled by his wife Meenakashi (Meena) Bhandari, 58, from where he sent £200,000 to Morris and bought himself a brand-new Porsche.

More than 47,000 WhatsApp messages and emails were swapped between the defendants during the course of their criminality.

In messages Morris says 'All over the news is all about ppe shortage. Let's clean up!! Milk it... fill ya boots'. Bhandari replies: '[thumbs up] it's about a good teamwork and EVERYONE making money'. On another occasion, Bhandari sends an image of a Rolls Royce and tells Morris: 'But if I want one of these [Rolls Royce] then we need to keep going'.

A total of £126,000 was spent on Bhandari's new Porsche. Other cash was spent on a kitchen refurbishment and extensive home improvements on Bhandari's home which he shared with Meena.

As well as paying off debts, bank records showed the Bhandaris spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on Rolexes and other luxury watches, jewellery, cars including an Audi A5, a Land Rover Discovery and a VW Golf, and worldwide luxury travel and holiday packages. None of the money was used for its intended purpose.

Payments were also made to repay a debt owed by Meena. She was also charged with money laundering after the NCA investigation showed she was aware the funds used were from Bhandari's fraudulent activity.

Morris was due to receive regular £5000 payments from Bhandari but the two men fell out at the end of 2021 and no further cash was received.

All three defendants were arrested in February 2023 and charged with several counts of fraud by false representation and money laundering. They appeared at Leicester Crown Court for a five-week trial and were convicted yesterday (15 July). Labruzzo, alongside one other, has already been convicted in the US.

The Bhandaris and Morris will be sentenced on 21 August.

Paul Boniface, operations manager at the National Crime Agency, said:

"The Covid-19 pandemic was a time of uncertainty for the world, and the increased need for PPE equipment was sudden. This gave fraudsters like the Bhandaris and Morris an opportunity to target businesses and line their own pockets.

"All of this activity occurred at the height of the pandemic where the demand for PPE went through the roof. Bhandari and his co-conspirators capitalised on these vulnerabilities by exploiting people and businesses for their own financial gain, paying for lavish lifestyles of luxury cars and significant home improvements.

"Fraud like this diverts essential equipment away from genuine organisations and the effects are far reaching, beyond immediate losses for the legitimate businesses involved.

"The NCA will continue to target fraudsters like these who cause significant harm to the UK economy."