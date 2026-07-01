Fraudsters convicted of stealing from taxpayers

An NHS worker who stole £279,000 from the public sector through fraudulent activity was found guilty yesterday (30 June 26).

Emmanuel Nbanga, 46, was found guilty at Worcester Crown Court of fraud and fraudulent trading. His wife, Remilekun Olusesi, 40, was convicted of a money laundering related offence, as was Solomon Adeymi, 58, in relation to an offence of fraudulent trading, he having pleaded guilty earlier to being in possession of false identity documents.

An NHS Counter Fraud Authority investigation and subsequent prosecution uncovered offending committed between 23 October 2017 and 11 September 2019 causing a loss to the National Health Service (NHS) of £279,000.

Nbanga worked for the Alexandra Hospital, Worcestershire, in materials management which meant he was responsible for monitoring stock levels for medical supplies for the operating theatres including ordering new products when required and checking the deliveries of the stock ordered. He went on to steal this stock intended to make sure medical operations could happen and provided it to Adeyemi, the director of Ultimate Medical Limited (UML). It was repackaged by them and then Nbanga purchased this stock back from UML alongside other medical items supplied by UML that did not conform to medical device regulation and were not authentic or suitable medical products. Olusesi used her company as a conduit and vehicle to launder monies from these frauds.

Gayle Ramsay, Specialist Prosecutor of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Nbanga held a position of responsibility and trust to help ensure that vital supplies for medical operations were there to support staff and patients.

“Nbanga abused this trust and stole hard pressed taxpayer money for selfish and greedy purposes. He was supported in this public sector scam by Adeyemi and Olusessi.”

The CPS is committed to continuing to work closely with law enforcement and investigatory authorities to bring individuals engaging in public sector fraud to justice.