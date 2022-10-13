Free advice for customers experiencing water supply issues in Nuneaton

Customers experiencing problems with their water supply will have the opportunity to get free advice and support when the Consumer Council for Water (CCW) holds two advice clinics in Nuneaton this month.

CCW, the voice for water consumers, will be holding two free drop-in advice clinics on the 24 and 25 October at the Newtown Centre, for residents who have been impacted by water supply issues, such as low water pressure or loss of supply.

Experiencing a problem with your water supply can be one of the most disruptive incidents a household can face and yet every year, tens of thousands of customers are affected by low pressure and supply interruptions.

As part of its Don’t Suffer In Silence campaign, CCW wants to help make people aware of the types of water supply issues that households can face and the range of support available for anyone that is impacted.

CCW Policy Manager, Jon Johnson yesterday said:

“Everyone should be able to expect a reliable water supply, but for many customers this isn’t the case, with supply issues impacting thousands of people each year.” ”Customers tell us how difficult and distressing water supply issues can be. We also know that many people experiencing these issues may be unaware of the help available or the fact there is even a problem – especially in the case of low water pressure, where a customer may have been experiencing difficulties for months and in some cases years.”

Each year CCW supports thousands of consumers in England and Wales that have been unable to resolve a complaint against their water company. At the drop-in sessions, the consumer body will be on hand to offer advice to anyone that may need support to raise a complaint with their water company, as well as advice regarding water bills and the range of support available for anyone struggling to pay.

The drop-in sessions will be held from 10am to 3pm at the Newtown Centre, Newtown Road, Nuneaton, CV11 4HG.

Residents can simply pop into the centre anytime during the sessions. If you have any questions, please contact CCW Policy Manager Jon Johnson: Jonathan.Johnson@ccwater.org.uk