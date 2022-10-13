CCW
|Printable version
Free advice for customers experiencing water supply issues in Nuneaton
Customers experiencing problems with their water supply will have the opportunity to get free advice and support when the Consumer Council for Water (CCW) holds two advice clinics in Nuneaton this month.
CCW, the voice for water consumers, will be holding two free drop-in advice clinics on the 24 and 25 October at the Newtown Centre, for residents who have been impacted by water supply issues, such as low water pressure or loss of supply.
Experiencing a problem with your water supply can be one of the most disruptive incidents a household can face and yet every year, tens of thousands of customers are affected by low pressure and supply interruptions.
As part of its Don’t Suffer In Silence campaign, CCW wants to help make people aware of the types of water supply issues that households can face and the range of support available for anyone that is impacted.
CCW Policy Manager, Jon Johnson yesterday said:
“Everyone should be able to expect a reliable water supply, but for many customers this isn’t the case, with supply issues impacting thousands of people each year.”
”Customers tell us how difficult and distressing water supply issues can be. We also know that many people experiencing these issues may be unaware of the help available or the fact there is even a problem – especially in the case of low water pressure, where a customer may have been experiencing difficulties for months and in some cases years.”
Each year CCW supports thousands of consumers in England and Wales that have been unable to resolve a complaint against their water company. At the drop-in sessions, the consumer body will be on hand to offer advice to anyone that may need support to raise a complaint with their water company, as well as advice regarding water bills and the range of support available for anyone struggling to pay.
The drop-in sessions will be held from 10am to 3pm at the Newtown Centre, Newtown Road, Nuneaton, CV11 4HG.
Residents can simply pop into the centre anytime during the sessions. If you have any questions, please contact CCW Policy Manager Jon Johnson: Jonathan.Johnson@ccwater.org.uk
Original article link: https://www.ccwater.org.uk/blog/2022/10/12/free-advice-for-customers-experiencing-water-supply-issues-in-nuneaton/
Latest News from
CCW
Inaccurate billing continues to dissatisfy business customers07/10/2022 12:20:00
Tackling business customers’ concerns over the accuracy of their water bills, and improving customer service, should be the top priorities for retailers, if satisfaction is to improve to the level we want to see.
Water companies hit with almost £150m in penalties – CCW response04/10/2022 16:15:00
The failure of 11 water companies to deliver on their promises to customers has resulted in them being hit with fines totalling almost £150 million by the regulator Ofwat.
Household customer complaints report published23/09/2022 15:38:00
Our annual report examining and comparing the performance of water companies in England and Wales for household customer written complaints has been published.
Busting 6 myths about hosepipe bans18/08/2022 15:20:00
With hosepipe bans taking effect in some parts of England and Wales, our senior director Mike Keil dispels some of the more common myths surrounding the use of these restrictions.
Changing habits for a changing climate – coping better when things get hot08/08/2022 16:20:00
Literally hot topics at the moment are droughts and heatwaves. But what are they and what do they mean for us?
Renewed urgency needed to bolster financial support for struggling water customers27/07/2022 13:10:00
Efforts to end the postcode lottery of support for households struggling to afford their water bill must succeed amid growing pressure on customers’ finances.
How to keep your garden healthy in the heat21/07/2022 12:20:00
Our gardens are special to so many of us, whether they are a place of relaxation or a place to potter, prune, and plant. However, given the current weather, it’s worth considering how to avoid exhaustion while best serving your garden.
CCW responds to the Environment Agency’s Environmental Performance Assessment18/07/2022 12:20:00
The Environment Agency recently (14 July 2022) released its annual report on the environmental performance of England’s nine water and sewerage companies.