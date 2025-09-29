Free breakfast clubs for half a million extra children next year

Thousands more families will soon benefit from free breakfast clubs on their doorstep, as the government confirms plans for 2,000 new schools to join the government scheme from April 2026.

This milestone will deliver real change for families up and down the country – freeing up precious time in the busy morning rush and putting more money in their pockets, with up to £450 of childcare savings.

It delivers on the government’s manifesto promise to ensure state primary schools offer free breakfast clubs to all pupils and kickstarts the national rollout next year.

It will mean half a million more children getting a healthy start to the day and parents saving 95 hours in time spent on childcare.

Supported by £80 million investment, the 2,000 new schools will join the 750 schools already successfully delivering free breakfast clubs as part of the early adopter scheme, driving improvements in children’s attendance, attainment and behaviour.

Free breakfast clubs are one in a number of government measures to back working families and deliver on the Plan for Change, including the expansion of government-funded childcare to 30 hours per week for working parents.

It works hand-in-hand with the rollout of Best Start Family Hubs, a ‘one-stop shop’ for families to access free classes, events and activities, all to ensure every child has the best start in life.

It supports the government target to ensure tens of thousands more children each years start school ready to learn.

Funding for the expansion was part of the Department’s Spending Review settlement, and full information on the national rollout of the scheme, including how schools can apply, will be released by the Department later in the year.

