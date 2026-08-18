Free bus travel 24/7 for disabled people as Prime Minister takes further action to ease cost of living

Eligible disabled people across England will get free bus travel all day, every day, after the Prime Minister announced today (Tuesday 18 August) that the government will lift time restrictions on concessionary passes.

Disabled people across England can soon travel on buses for free all day, every day

Time restrictions on concessionary passes to be lifted from April, giving breathing space from cost of living

Part of government’s wider commitment to better, affordable, reliable buses, including the £2 bus fare cap, free bus travel for kids this summer and giving local leaders control over their buses

From 1 April 2027, people who hold a disabled bus pass can travel on buses for free, no matter the time of day. This extra support will help to open up access to workplaces, education, training, and other opportunities as well as giving people breathing space on the cost of living and putting money back in people’s pockets.

Currently, disabled bus passes are only valid for travel between 9.30am and 11pm during weekdays, unless local authorities choose to fund an extension. For example, Greater Manchester Combined Authority permanently lifted the time restrictions from March this year.

Backed by £60 million of funding, the Government is now stepping in to remove these time restrictions across the whole of England, so that from next year, disabled bus pass holders can always travel for free on the most popular form of public transport, regardless of their postcode.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

Buses are a lifeline for so many people - making it easier to get to work, education and healthcare. It’s simply not right that many disabled people cannot travel using their pass during certain times of the day. So we’re fixing that. Disabled people will now have unlimited free bus travel 24/7. I did it before in Greater Manchester and I’m proud to do it now for the whole country. This is part of our ongoing action to bring back hope and give people some much needed breathing space on the cost of living.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said:

We’re putting an end to this postcode lottery, so disabled people can travel on buses for free whenever they need, wherever they live – unlocking opportunities and access to jobs, learning, and more. We are making this change because we’ve listened to disabled people, and we know the importance of buses to local communities. These passes are a lifeline for so many, helping them stay connected and get to work and appointments, and it’s only right they receive the same treatment, no matter their postcode.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:

For too long, disabled people have held a free bus pass in their pocket that didn’t always get them to work. Now we’re changing that. By removing these time restrictions, we’re helping disabled people access jobs, training, and other opportunities at any time of the day. Alongside our £3.5 billion investment in tailored employment support, this change shows we’re serious about breaking down the barriers that have held disabled people back for too long.

A lack of affordable transport can be a major practical barrier to entering the workplace, and so this move will also help support disabled people who are able to work to take up jobs by removing an extra pressure.

This new support comes alongside the government’s ongoing work to reform the welfare system, so people can get into work where they can. This includes a £3.5 billion investment in tailored employment support to help disabled people and people with health conditions to fulfil their full potential and stay in or return to work.

Jon Sparkes, CEO of Mencap, the learning disability charity said:

This is welcome relief for disabled people struggling with the cost of living as well as the extra costs of being disabled. Most importantly though it removes the inference that disabled people can’t or shouldn’t work. Disabled people should have the same opportunities as anyone else to work or contribute to society in some other way and this will help level that playing field.

James Taylor, Executive Director Strategy Impact & Social Change with Scope said:

Disabled people face extra costs every day and many need to travel in the morning for work, education and healthcare. Making free bus travel available around the clock is a welcome step that will put money back in people’s pockets and remove barriers to everyday life.

Lydia Horbury, CEO, Bus Users UK:

Disabled people don’t live off-peak lives. Lifting these restrictions nationwide replaces an arbitrary postcode lottery with genuine freedom, independence and dignity. It will help more disabled people access work, reduce isolation, support bus use and reduce unnecessary car dependency. This is about much more than a bus pass. It is about removing a barrier to opportunity and making our transport network work for everyone.

Buses are the most used form of public transport across the country. Today’s announcement also follows the Prime Minister capping bus fares at £2 throughout 2027, so all bus users can get where they need for less, saving millions of people a third on bus travel and giving them room to breathe. Thanks to Government funding, under 16s have also been able to travel for free on local buses this month, helping families enjoy summer days out for less.

In recognition of how vital buses are to local communities, the Government is giving local leaders more powers through the Bus Services Act – handing back control to communities for more reliable services that better serve their areas.

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