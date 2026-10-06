Department for Work and Pensions
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Free careers support now available through Jobcentres
People across England can now access free careers advice alongside employment support through Jobcentres, making it easier to get help to find work, change careers, progress in work or build new skills.
- People across England will now benefit from dedicated careers support for all through Jobcentres.
- Around 500 qualified careers advisers will offer free information, advice and guidance, working together under one roof, as the National Careers Service is merged into the DWP.
- It comes as the Government continues to develop a Jobs and Careers Service to deliver a more modern and personalised employment service.
For the first time, the full range of support previously offered by the National Careers Service will be available through DWP, creating a more joined-up service for people at every stage of their career. Around 500 qualified careers advisers have joined DWP and will provide expert careers information, advice and guidance alongside existing employment and skills support already available through Jobcentres.
Support will be available to everyone, regardless of whether they claim benefits, and can be accessed online, over the phone, or through face-to-face appointments at Jobcentres, giving people a single place to access the advice and support they need to take their next step.
Qualified careers advisers will focus on providing in-depth guidance to customers who face greater barriers to working or learning, including young people who are not in education, employment or training, those aged under 18 who are not in school or college, and disabled people.
The changes are part of the wider reforms the Government is taking forward to give everyone the opportunity to succeed. This includes £2.5 billion of youth employment support, creating almost a million opportunities to earn and learn, and £3.5 billion of investment in employment support for disabled people and those with long-term health conditions.
Minister for Employment Andrew Western said:
Everyone deserves the chance to find secure, meaningful work and build a career – and we are delivering a modern employment service to make that a reality.
Bringing careers advice under the same roof as the jobcentre will join up fragmented services and enable thousands of people to access joined-up careers advice and employment support.
This builds on the wider employment support we are already providing young people as well as disabled people and those with long-term health conditions to ensure everyone has the chance to get on life.
This comes as part of building the new Jobs and Careers Service, a modern, personalised and digitally advanced employment service.
Support can be accessed online via the Get Careers Information and Advice webpage, as well as through the freephone service on 0800 072 0288. Face-to-face appointments will be available in Jobcentres later this month.
Additional information
- Current development of the Jobs and Careers Service is aimed at making a more personalised, modern employment service. Employers and local places are receiving more joined-up support and better matching of customers to opportunities that meet local labour market needs and growth priorities.
- This includes Work Hub, our AI work assistant, an additional tool designed for people to have useful conversations about their work and employment aspirations. It will provide a 24/7 resource for people, offering guidance on topics such as career development, job searching and applications.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/free-careers-support-now-available-through-jobcentres
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