Free eLearning for frontline workers to support people to improve their liver health

Liver disease is becoming increasingly prevalent across the country and disproportionately affects people experiencing poverty and substance dependence. It is therefore important that frontline workers in homelessness services are equipped to recognise liver disease at an early stage and support improved outcomes throughout the different stages of the condition.

Liver Smart is a freely available eLearning module that was co-designed with people with lived experience of liver disease and overcoming addiction.

The content is designed for frontline workers and includes practical advice and resources to help people to improve their liver health. The course is designed to be multi-disciplinary, and has been improved with feedback from peer workers, dietetics, nursing and medical colleagues. The content includes:

Sources of information and support for patients.

Addressing common risk factors (metabolic, alcohol, and hepatitis C)

Investigating liver health

Signs and symptoms of liver disease

Prescribing in liver disease

Preventing complications and screening

Supportive and palliative care.

Each section has links to research evidence and clinical guidance, and additional resources.

Funding and disclaimer

This work was funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Applied Research Collaboration Kent, Surrey and Sussex. The views expressed are those of the author(s) and not necessarily those of the NHS, the NIHR or the Department of Health and Social Care.

Access the eLearning here