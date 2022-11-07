Free flood advice workshops on offer to Yorkshire communities this Flood Action Week

The Environment Agency is offering free workshops throughout flood action week to prepare communities across Yorkshire for flooding this winter.

Yorkshire communities at risk of flooding are being offered a series of seminars and workshops to find out how they can better prepare for the risk of flooding this season.

The Environment Agency and partners are offering a series of free online events as part of this year’s Flood Action Week, running from Monday 7 November to Sunday 13 November.

The programme is designed for community groups and partner organisations with an interest in how they can prepare for, respond to and recover from flooding.

Sessions also cover community emergency resilience, climate change adaptation, natural flood management and flood volunteering.

Carolyn Jarvis, Flood Resilience Adviser at the Environment Agency said:

Working alongside fantastic partners, we’ve designed these workshops to provide free, accessible flood preparedness information. This is a great opportunity for people to become more informed and find out how they can help their local community respond to the impacts of flooding which we will all experience with more frequency. Flooding can be devastating, and this Flood Action Week we are urging people to check their flood risk and find out the simple steps they can take to be prepared for flooding this winter.

People can view the programme of events and sign up for the free sessions here.

This Flood Action Week (7 November – 13 November) the Environment Agency is urging people to take three simple steps:

Those at risk are encouraged to follow the advice to ‘Prepare. Act. Survive’, specifically: