Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Free flood advice workshops on offer to Yorkshire communities this Flood Action Week
The Environment Agency is offering free workshops throughout flood action week to prepare communities across Yorkshire for flooding this winter.
Yorkshire communities at risk of flooding are being offered a series of seminars and workshops to find out how they can better prepare for the risk of flooding this season.
The Environment Agency and partners are offering a series of free online events as part of this year’s Flood Action Week, running from Monday 7 November to Sunday 13 November.
The programme is designed for community groups and partner organisations with an interest in how they can prepare for, respond to and recover from flooding.
Sessions also cover community emergency resilience, climate change adaptation, natural flood management and flood volunteering.
Carolyn Jarvis, Flood Resilience Adviser at the Environment Agency said:
Working alongside fantastic partners, we’ve designed these workshops to provide free, accessible flood preparedness information. This is a great opportunity for people to become more informed and find out how they can help their local community respond to the impacts of flooding which we will all experience with more frequency.
Flooding can be devastating, and this Flood Action Week we are urging people to check their flood risk and find out the simple steps they can take to be prepared for flooding this winter.
People can view the programme of events and sign up for the free sessions here.
This Flood Action Week (7 November – 13 November) the Environment Agency is urging people to take three simple steps:
Those at risk are encouraged to follow the advice to ‘Prepare. Act. Survive’, specifically:
- If there is an initial flood alert – prepare by packing medicines and insurance and other important documents and visit the flood warning information service.
- If there is a subsequent confirmed flood warning – act by moving family, pets and belongings to safety. Turn off gas, water and electricity.
- If there is a severe flood warning – survive immediate danger by following the advice of emergency services or calling 999 if needed
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/free-flood-advice-workshops-on-offer-to-yorkshire-communities-this-flood-action-week
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Update on the Big Nature Impact Fund02/11/2022 16:15:00
The appointment of fund managers for the Big Nature Impact Fund.
UK leads the way on ending plastic pollution02/11/2022 11:20:00
Environment Secretary highlights how the UK will champion ending plastic pollution by 2040.
Avian influenza: Housing order to be introduced across England01/11/2022 11:20:00
A national housing order will be introduced across England on Monday 7 November making it a legal requirement to house flocks.
Genetic Technology Bill to take on most pressing environmental problems of our time31/10/2022 09:15:00
Covers precision-bred plants and animals developed through techniques such as gene editing
Update on progress on Environmental Targets28/10/2022 14:20:00
Summary of progress on Environmental Targets set out in the Environment Act, following the publication of a Written Ministerial Statement.
New package of measures announced to support poultry industry with bird flu28/10/2022 11:10:00
Changes include amendments to the Government compensation scheme.
New rules for commercial imports of pets from higher risk countries25/10/2022 12:10:00
Temporary ban on commercial imports from Belarus, Poland, Romania and Ukraine will be lifted with new rules coming into force 29th October
United Kingdom reiterates strong anti-whaling stance at International Whaling Commission24/10/2022 14:20:00
The United Kingdom helps secure agreement on a Resolution on Marine Plastic Pollution and is appointed Chair of the IWC’s Conservation Committee.