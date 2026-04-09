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Free Lee Cheuk-yan
Lee Cheuk-yan – former General Secretary of the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU) and a long‑standing advocate for workers’ rights and democracy – has been detained since 2021 and is now standing trial under Hong Kong’s National Security Law (NSL).
He faces the charge of “inciting subversion of state power”, linked to his role as Vice‑Chair of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, the organisation that for more than three decades held Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen commemoration. These charges follow earlier convictions related to organising peaceful assemblies during the 2019 protest movement. 1 2
The case is widely recognised as politically motivated. The activities underpinning the charges – organising peaceful commemorations, advocating for democracy, and participating in civic life – fall squarely within rights protected under ILO Conventions 87 and 98, which guarantee freedom of association, the right to organise, and the protection of trade union activity. These conventions apply in Hong Kong and require the authorities to ensure that trade unionists can carry out their roles free from intimidation or reprisals. Criminalising peaceful assembly and trade union leadership is incompatible with these obligations. International bodies, including UN experts, have confirmed that the NSL’s broad and vague provisions violate international standards on freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly. 3
The international trade union movement has responded with a coordinated campaign. The ITUC has launched Free Lee Cheuk-yan, calling for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all charges against him, the release of all detained trade unionists, and the repeal of both the NSL and the National Security Ordinance. The ITUC has made clear that Lee’s case represents a direct attack on independent trade unionism in Hong Kong and a breach of fundamental labour rights. 4 5
The Hong Kong Labour Rights Monitor has echoed these concerns, underlining that Lee has now spent more than 1,500 days in detention and continues to face prosecution solely for exercising rights that are internationally protected. They have reiterated the call for his release and highlighted the serious implications of the case for the future of free and independent unions in Hong Kong. 6
The TUC stands with the global trade union movement in calling on the Hong Kong authorities to drop all charges against Lee Cheuk-yan, release all detained trade unionists, and comply with international labour standards. The protection of fundamental rights – including freedom of association – is essential to the functioning of a democratic society and to the ability of trade unions everywhere to advance the interests of working people.
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