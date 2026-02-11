Free legal advice to be provided to victims of sexual offences perpetrated by military personnel for the first time

Victims of sexual offences committed by those serving in the Armed Forces will receive free, independent legal advice, in a UK justice first, under new plans announced yesterday.

The Independent Legal Advocacy (ILA) support programme pilot will provide impartial legal support to anyone aged 18 or over, irrespective of whether they are Service personnel or civilians. Anyone who reports a sexual offence or rape that has been committed by a Service person will qualify for support.

Specialist solicitors from outside of the MOD will help complainants understand their rights, navigate complex legal processes, and make fully informed decisions - including on data disclosure and the implications of sharing personal information such as mobile phone and medical records.

By providing clear and personalised advice to victims, the ILA scheme will support individuals to navigate what can often be a complex and emotionally painful process. The programme will sit within a comprehensive package of holistic support, complemented by pastoral care from the Victim Witness Care Unit.

Minister for Veterans and People, Louise Sandher-Jones MP said:

We are determined that those who come forward to report rape or sexual assault get support they need. The new Independent Legal Advocacy service will ensure that, for the first time in Defence, complainants get free, independent legal advice – completely outside the chain of command – to help them understand their rights and navigate what can be a daunting journey to justice. This initiative is part of our government’s commitment to renew the nation’s contract with those who serve and reflects the seriousness with which we are taking this issue.

The ILA will support the victim in the early stages of their case, including prior to reporting it, to reach an informed view on which jurisdiction they would prefer their case to dealt within, whether the Civilian Justice System or the Service Justice System. They will help the complainant to better understand how their case would be managed in either system, as well as the support that could be available.

Offering victims legal advice before they decide whether to report helps them understand their options, feel more in control, and recognises that the decision to report sexual violence is complex and emotionally fraught.

The 12-month pilot will run from Spring 2026, with the potential for extension if the scheme proves successful.

In November, Defence published the first-ever military wide sexualised behaviours and sexual harassment survey to better understand the scale of this issue to support informed, preventative responses, and launched a pioneering programme to address the cultural and behavioural root causes of unacceptable sexual behaviour in the Armed Forces.

Measures in the new Armed Forces Bill – which had its second reading in Parliament on 26th January – will also deliver a much stronger package of measures to support victims of serious and sexual offences within the Service Justice System. These include new protective orders to enable swifter action against perpetrators and reducing the risk of further harm to victims and providing Service police with new powers to authorise pre-charge custody.