Free money through easyfundraising

Unlock Unrestricted Funding for Your Organisation Through Everyday Online Shopping

We are pleased to share a valuable opportunity for our member organisations seeking sustainable, unrestricted funding. Through easyfundraising, your organisation can receive financial support generated from routine online purchases made by your staff, volunteers, supporters, and wider community.

What Is easyfundraising?

easyfundraising is a free-to-use platform that collaborates with over 8,500 well-known retailers—including Tesco, eBay, Argos, Boots, John Lewis, Just Eat, and Trainline—to provide donations to community organisations like yours. When individuals shop online via the easyfundraising website, a portion of their spend is donated to the organisation they support, at no additional cost to them.

These donations are classified as unrestricted funding, meaning your organisation can allocate them wherever they are most needed—whether for operational costs, equipment, supplies, or service improvements.

How It Works

Your volunteer Chris is taking his family on a day out by train. Instead of visiting the Trainline website, Chris heads to easyfundraising’s website first and then clicks on the Trainline link. easyfundraising directs Chris to Trainline, where he books his tickets. Because Chris started at easyfundraising first, your organisation receives a free donation directly from Trainline, at no extra cost to Chris.

Key Benefits

Unrestricted funding: Donations can be used flexibly across your organisation’s needs.

No cost to participate: Registration and usage are entirely free.

Inclusive eligibility: Open to all community organisations, regardless of charitable status.

Established and trusted: Over 200,000 organisations currently use easyfundraising, which has been operating for over 20 years and is a member of the Institute of Fundraising.

Getting Started

To begin raising funds through easyfundraising:

Register your organisation here: www.easyfundraising.org.uk/homeless-link Use the free marketing materials provided by easyfundraising —flyers, posters, social media templates,and email content—to inform and engage your network. Book a chat with the easyfundraising team—they’re friendly, knowledgeable, and ready to help you raise as much as possible.

A Sustainable Funding Solution

This is a simple, year-round way to bring in funding by making the most of everyday online shopping habits. It’s practical, easy to set up, and doesn’t require any extra budget or resources.

We’d really encourage you to take a look and see how your organisation could benefit from the support of your community’s regular purchases.

👉 Learn more and register today: www.easyfundraising.org.uk/homeless-link