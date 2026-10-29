Free NHS app support to quit vaping launched as new sales restrictions enforced

People in Wales who want to stop vaping can now get free, evidence-based help to manage their cravings, cut down and plan their quit through a new app module launched by Public Health Wales.

It comes as new laws extending restrictions on the sale and promotion of vaping and non-medicinal nicotine products take effect today.

The changes extend the ban on sales to under-18s to include nicotine-free vapes and nicotine products such as pouches. They also prohibit promotional giveaways and substantial promotional discounts on these products.

The vaping module in the NHS Wales Help Me Quit app allows users to set goals, track their progress and tackle the habits that can make quitting vaping difficult.

More people are seeking help to reduce or stop vaping, including former smokers who used vapes to quit tobacco and now want to become nicotine-free.

Public Health Wales says vaping remains substantially less harmful than smoking, and that staying smoke-free should remain the priority for anyone who has used a vape to stop smoking.

The new module offers personalised quit planning, support to reduce nicotine strength and vaping frequency, and practical tools to manage cravings. It also helps people understand their nicotine dependence and find further support where needed.

Mary-Ann McKibben, Consultant in Public Health for Public Health Wales:

“Vaping has helped many people in Wales stop smoking and remain smoke-free. For those individuals, our priority is to reduce the risk of relapse back to smoking. “The new vaping module provides a practical, evidence-based and proportionate response. It helps people understand their nicotine use, make informed decisions and reduce or stop vaping at a pace that is right for them.” “At the same time, we are hearing from increasing numbers of adults who would like support to become completely nicotine-free.”

Deputy Minister for Public and Preventative Health, Nerys Evans said:

“Help and support is available to anyone looking to cut down or quit vaping and the new module being launched as part of the Help Me Quit app is an important part of that support. “The new laws coming into force are an important step in protecting children and young people’s health and wellbeing. By stopping under 18-year-olds from accessing vaping and nicotine products and clamping down on the free giveaways and discounts designed to tempt them, we’re giving our children and young people a better chance to grow up healthier and free from nicotine addiction. “Together, these steps will help us protect the health of people across Wales, today and for generations to come.”

The app module, which is mainly targeted at adults, is being launched alongside other bilingual resources to help people take the next step towards becoming vape-free.

These include Your Quit Plan, an online tool to help people set goals and plan how to stop, Passport to Vape Free, which offers advice on managing cravings and quitting gradually or in one step, and a Vape Taper Tracker to help people monitor their vaping, identify triggers and track their progress.

People can use the resources independently or alongside local Help Me Quit support where available. The approach recognises that people have different reasons for vaping and need different levels of help: many can work towards quitting using practical self-help tools, while others may benefit from additional support.

It also includes new guidance for teachers, youth workers, school nursing teams and healthcare professionals who support young people who vape.

Vape Wise and the Nicotine Dependence Guide provide practical advice on talking about vaping, recognising nicotine dependence and helping young people find appropriate support. Both have been developed primarily for professionals working with young people aged 12–17.

Public Health Wales’ message remains that children and young people should not smoke or vape, and that people who do not smoke should not start vaping.

However, young people who have already developed nicotine dependence should be able to seek help without judgement. Support and information are available through trusted adults, healthcare professionals and Help Me Quit resources.

People can also access information and support by:

Visiting helpmequit.wales

Calling Help Me Quit on 0800 085 2219.

Texting HMQ to 80818.

Further information and resources mentioned in this story are available using the links below.