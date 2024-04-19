Homeless Link
Free online training from Homeless Link
We know that our members are committed to developing their staff so that they thrive in their roles and deliver the best possible services to those they support.
But we also recognise that times are tough in the sector right now and that inadequate funding can make it difficult for some organisations to invest as much as they’d like to in learning and development. We’ve heard that this is a particular challenge for smaller organisations.
That’s why we are pleased to let you know about our free online bitesize e-learning packages, available on the Knowledge Hub, alongside all our other guidance and webinars. We’ve created them in a way which should make them accessible for those working in busy services and for those new to some of the subjects. Managers might also use them in team meetings to encourage group learning and reflective practice.
Existing topics
Improving support to people accessing services:
- Strengths-based practice
- Managing challenging behaviour
- Safeguarding, mental capacity and social care
- Asylum and migration rights
- Supporting migrants with health needs
- Outreach essentials
- Debriefing with staff following death of a service user
- Understanding young people’s development: adultification and emotional regulation
Developing and sustaining services:
Future topics
We are currently scoping out potential topics to develop this year. Our current ideas include data and monitoring, supporting people with restricted eligibility to public funds and essentials for leaders of small charities. Please get in touch though if you have other ideas: joanne.prestidge@homelesslink.org.uk
