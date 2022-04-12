Supporting children’s wellbeing.

Thousands of children from deprived areas will benefit from free outdoor play activities aimed at improving their health and wellbeing.

Last year, more than 5,500 youngsters took part in organised sessions through the Outdoor Community Play Fund. This year, funding has increased to £550,000 so more children, young people and their families can benefit.

The fund will also support four pilot projects providing outdoor play opportunities for children with additional support needs.

Children’s Minister Clare Haughey said:

“All children have a right to play and there is strong evidence that playing outside can benefit children and young people’s health and wellbeing. “We know that families from more deprived areas and those with children with additional support needs can sometimes find it difficult to access play opportunities. By increasing our investment in the Outdoor Community Play Fund in 2022-23, we will help more children to access quality outdoor play in their communities, to be active, meet friends and have fun.”

Celia Tennant, CEO of Inspiring Scotland, who administer the fund, said:

“We believe it is essential for children and families to have continued opportunities to play outdoors – supporting their physical and mental health and wellbeing. “As fund managers, we will use the expertise we’ve gained from over a decade of work in this area to help provide more and better opportunities for Scotland’s children and their families to play, learn and thrive.”

Background

Investment in the Outdoor Community Play Fund has increased by £50,000 to £550,000. This funding will enable Inspiring Scotland to support up to 39 charities to provide outdoor play opportunities.

Resources are also available on the Parent Club website to support outdoor play for all families.