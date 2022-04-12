Scottish Government
|Printable version
Free outdoor play activities
Supporting children’s wellbeing.
Thousands of children from deprived areas will benefit from free outdoor play activities aimed at improving their health and wellbeing.
Last year, more than 5,500 youngsters took part in organised sessions through the Outdoor Community Play Fund. This year, funding has increased to £550,000 so more children, young people and their families can benefit.
The fund will also support four pilot projects providing outdoor play opportunities for children with additional support needs.
Children’s Minister Clare Haughey said:
“All children have a right to play and there is strong evidence that playing outside can benefit children and young people’s health and wellbeing.
“We know that families from more deprived areas and those with children with additional support needs can sometimes find it difficult to access play opportunities. By increasing our investment in the Outdoor Community Play Fund in 2022-23, we will help more children to access quality outdoor play in their communities, to be active, meet friends and have fun.”
Celia Tennant, CEO of Inspiring Scotland, who administer the fund, said:
“We believe it is essential for children and families to have continued opportunities to play outdoors – supporting their physical and mental health and wellbeing.
“As fund managers, we will use the expertise we’ve gained from over a decade of work in this area to help provide more and better opportunities for Scotland’s children and their families to play, learn and thrive.”
Background
Investment in the Outdoor Community Play Fund has increased by £50,000 to £550,000. This funding will enable Inspiring Scotland to support up to 39 charities to provide outdoor play opportunities.
Resources are also available on the Parent Club website to support outdoor play for all families.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/free-outdoor-play-activities/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Welfare reforms and child poverty12/04/2022 12:05:00
Impact of UK Government policies on families in Scotland.
£5 million to develop carbon dioxide utilisation technology11/04/2022 12:05:00
A new fund to help develop the emerging CO2 utilisation technology has been launched.
Use and efficacy of Acoustic Deterrent Devices (ADDs) in Aquaculture11/04/2022 10:05:00
A report into Acoustic Deterrent Devices (ADDs) in the aquaculture sector to provide a better understanding of how they are being used, their efficacy and any potential for impact on sensitive non-target species. Records described the extent of ADD use in Scotland from 2014 to 2020.
Public views on adding calories to menus08/04/2022 15:05:00
The public is being invited to have its say on plans to add the number of calories to menus in the out of home food sector including cafes, restaurants and takeaways.
Scottish Crime and Justice Survey: Consultation Analysis Report08/04/2022 12:05:00
A summary of the responses and feedback gathered during the Scottish Crime and Justice Survey consultation and associated discussion events.
New interim Director-General Economy08/04/2022 10:05:00
Louise Macdonald joins Scottish Government to lead delivery of economic transformation.
Preparing for future pandemics07/04/2022 13:05:00
Professor Andrew Morris has been appointed as Chair of the Scottish Government’s Standing Committee on Pandemic Preparedness (SCoPP).
Fish Health Inspectorate Service Charter07/04/2022 10:25:00
Details of the fish health inspectorate service charter.