Welsh Government
|Printable version
Free period products in more spaces across Wales
Free period products are now available in more public spaces across Wales, thanks to the Welsh Government’s £3.2 million Period Dignity fund.
This funding has transformed access to essential period products, now freely available not just in every school and college in Wales, but across hundreds of venues from libraries and leisure centres to food banks, sports clubs and youth hubs.
With aims to completely eradicate period poverty by 2027, the Welsh Government is determined that no one should miss education, work or social activities simply because they cannot afford or access period products.
Flintshire's innovative 'Reusable Period Product Parties' have become a standout success, offering not just free reusable period cup kits, pad kits and period pants, but creating welcoming spaces for open conversations about menstrual health. Their Community Sports Development Team has taken this further by including period products in first aid kits during outdoor activities and events.
Flintshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture and Leisure, Councillor Mared Eastwood, said:
Holding Reusable Period Product Parties across Libraries and Leisure centres has helped to raise awareness and educate the community on reusable products including a more sustainable alternative to disposable options. Switching to reusable products can support individuals in reducing their environmental impact. Over five hundred free reusable period pad kits, period pants kits and period cup kits have been distributed through these events with many period positive conversations. The Reusable Period Parties have been such a success they are to be held on a regular basis.
The Community Sports Development Team are committed to supporting menstrual health and have taken innovative approaches to do so, encouraging individuals to seek help when needed.
The Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said:
Period products are essential items and should be freely available to everyone who needs them.
Flintshire's approach to offering reusable products in public spaces while encouraging open conversations about periods is helping break down stigma. I'm especially pleased to see period products becoming available during sporting activities, removing yet another barrier to participation.
Free period products are now accessible throughout Wales in hundreds of locations. I encourage anyone who needs them to take advantage of this support.
The Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, said:
Menstrual health is one of the 8 priority areas in our Women’s Health Plan. We are striving for period equity for all women and girls with access to products, facilities, and healthcare to manage their period and menstrual health.
By making free period products widely available across Wales, we're not just addressing period poverty, we're empowering women to participate fully in life without barriers. Flintshire's innovative approach exemplifies our vision for women's health, creating environments where women's needs are recognised and met.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/free-period-products-more-spaces-across-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Essential road works to take place on M427/05/2025 14:05:00
Motorists are advised to plan ahead before they travel on the M4 between junctions 37 and 38 near Pyle as major road works to ensure the safety and long-term resilience of the motorway take place for 6 months beginning on 9 June.
Fit for the future: Transforming Wales’ local libraries, museums and archives23/05/2025 15:05:00
Local communities across Wales will benefit from improved and more accessible cultural facilities and library services thanks to around £1.8 million of funding.
Five immediate actions to tackle behaviour23/05/2025 14:05:00
Five immediate actions to tackle behaviour in schools and support teachers have been announced following a behaviour summit in Cardiff.
“METRO IS GO” with Network North Wales22/05/2025 16:10:00
An ambitious vision to deliver an integrated, high-frequency public transport network for North Wales, with frequent metro services at its heart, has been unveiled today.
Longest waits for NHS treatment fall by two-thirds in 4 months22/05/2025 14:05:00
Long waits for treatments in Wales have fallen by two-thirds in the last 4 months.
Wrexham announces first north Wales roads to return to 30mph22/05/2025 10:20:00
Two roads in Wrexham have become the first in north Wales to return to 30mph following the 20mph default speed limit change in 2023.
Plans to cut business rates for smaller retail shops22/05/2025 09:20:00
Plans to change business rates in Wales, giving smaller shops a lower rate, are being considered.
Supported events achieve huge return on investment21/05/2025 12:15:00
Arts, culture and sporting events supported by Welsh Government through Event Wales generated more than £40 million for the economy in 2024.