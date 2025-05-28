Free period products in more spaces across Wales

Free period products are now available in more public spaces across Wales, thanks to the Welsh Government’s £3.2 million Period Dignity fund.

This funding has transformed access to essential period products, now freely available not just in every school and college in Wales, but across hundreds of venues from libraries and leisure centres to food banks, sports clubs and youth hubs.

With aims to completely eradicate period poverty by 2027, the Welsh Government is determined that no one should miss education, work or social activities simply because they cannot afford or access period products.

Flintshire's innovative 'Reusable Period Product Parties' have become a standout success, offering not just free reusable period cup kits, pad kits and period pants, but creating welcoming spaces for open conversations about menstrual health. Their Community Sports Development Team has taken this further by including period products in first aid kits during outdoor activities and events.

Flintshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture and Leisure, Councillor Mared Eastwood, said:

Holding Reusable Period Product Parties across Libraries and Leisure centres has helped to raise awareness and educate the community on reusable products including a more sustainable alternative to disposable options. Switching to reusable products can support individuals in reducing their environmental impact. Over five hundred free reusable period pad kits, period pants kits and period cup kits have been distributed through these events with many period positive conversations. The Reusable Period Parties have been such a success they are to be held on a regular basis. The Community Sports Development Team are committed to supporting menstrual health and have taken innovative approaches to do so, encouraging individuals to seek help when needed.

The Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said:

Period products are essential items and should be freely available to everyone who needs them. Flintshire's approach to offering reusable products in public spaces while encouraging open conversations about periods is helping break down stigma. I'm especially pleased to see period products becoming available during sporting activities, removing yet another barrier to participation. Free period products are now accessible throughout Wales in hundreds of locations. I encourage anyone who needs them to take advantage of this support.

The Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, said: