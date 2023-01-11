Free PPE to health and social care sectors extended

Free Covid PPE scheme extended until 31 March 2024 or until DHSC’s stocks are depleted

The scheme will provide protection for frontline staff against Covid as part of the government’s Living with Covid strategy

The government has announced its decision to extend the central, free provision of PPE to the health and care sector for protection against Covid, by up to one year to March 2024 or until stocks are depleted.

Supporting frontline workers remains a priority for the government and NHS trusts, primary care and adult social care providers will continue to receive PPE free of charge to ensure staff and their patients are protected against Covid.

The government acted swiftly at the height of the pandemic to secure PPE to protect frontline staff. Free, centrally procured PPE helps relieve some of the financial burden of PPE procurement done on an individual basis.

The Department of Health and Social Care will continue to supply all categories of PPE to health and social care providers according to demand until the end of March 2023, free of charge.

Read more about the extension and the scheme.