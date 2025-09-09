Scottish Government
Free school meal uptake increases
Working to eradicate child poverty.
The number of eligible children taking up the offer of a free school meal has increased for the second year running, according to the latest statistics.
More than two thirds of those eligible (67.7%) were able to benefit from a balanced and nutritious meal as part of their school day in 2023-24, up over three percentage points on the previous year (64.3%).
In August 2025, the free school meals programme was extended to 6,000 high school students in S1 to S3, backed by £3 million from the Scottish Government. This trial phase is for those in receipt of the Scottish Child Payment who attend selected schools in eight local authority areas, and takes the number of pupils being offered free school meals in Scotland to over 360,000.
Cabinet Secretary for Education, Jenny Gilruth said:
“We know how important it is for children to have access to a healthy meal during the day, and the role that nutrition plays in supporting their ability to concentrate, thrive and learn. It’s promising to see the number of pupils benefiting from a free school meal increase for the second year in a row, though it perhaps also reflects the pressures that families are experiencing, particularly in relation to food costs.
“That is why providing and expanding free school meals remains a crucial element of the Scottish Government’s commitment to eradicate child poverty and I would encourage all families who are eligible for free school meals to take up the offer available to them.”
In Scotland, universal free school meals are available during school term-time for over 230,000 children in primaries 1 to 5 and special schools, as well as eligible pupils in primary 6 to secondary 6.
