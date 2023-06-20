Department of Health and Social Care
|Printable version
Free sight tests for special schools
- Also published by:
- NHS England
Free NHS sight tests will be made available within all special school settings, the government and NHS England yesterday confirmed.
- NHS England and the government work together to make sight tests available for all pupils attending special schools
- Children with learning disabilities 28 times more likely to have serious sight issues
- Free NHS sight tests continue to be available for all children in opticians
Additional testing in special education day schools will be rolled out next year, adding to the commitment in the NHS Long Term Plan to offer sight tests within residential special schools.
Pupils at special schools can face additional challenges in accessing sight testing services via opticians and a successful pilot scheme has proven the benefits of receiving tests and personalised advice in their familiar learning environments.
Backed by a more than £10 million investment, the testing extension is expected to help up to an estimated 165,000 more children and will begin from 2024/25.
Minister Neil O’Brien yesterday said:
I am pleased we will be able to support sight testing for all pupils in special schools, an environment where they feel more comfortable.
We have worked closely with NHS England, stakeholders and charities to extend this important service and thousands of pupils will benefit as a result.
It’s vital for all children to have access to NHS sight tests and I’m grateful to all those who helped make this possible.
According to the charity Seeability, children with learning disabilities are 28 times more likely to suffer from a serious sight problem.
NHS England introduced the pilot sight testing programme in special schools in 2021 with the aim of rolling these out in residential special schools. Following the pilot’s success, the provision will be extended to all day schools.
National Director for Primary Care and Community Services at NHS England Dr Amanda Doyle yesterday said:
I am delighted that the NHS will be able to offer free eye tests to around 165,000 pupils in special school settings in England from next year, meaning they will no longer need to travel to unfamiliar environments for healthcare.
In its 75th year, the NHS is determined to improve access to healthcare, with the health service also providing care in thousands of people’s homes through virtual wards, while pharmacists are offering almost one million blood pressure checks a year on people’s local high streets.
Minister for Children, Wellbeing and Families Claire Coutinho yesterday said:
From eye tests in the classroom to the £2.6 billion we’re spending on new special school places, we’re making sure that children with special educational needs and disabilities are supported in school.
We recently set out a wider special educational needs and disabilities improvement plan, with a particular focus on early intervention and consistent standards across the country.
NHS England will shortly begin a period of engagement with key stakeholders, special schools and the public, to further develop the scheme before it’s introduced from 2024/25.
While this engagement takes place existing arrangements for testing will continue.
Dan Scorer, Head of Policy at Mencap, yesterday said:
Mencap welcomes this vital extension of the service to all children in special schools. Undiagnosed sight issues amongst children with a learning disability form major barriers to learning and development, and the extension of the service is a further important step towards improving access to eye care services for everyone with a learning disability.
Background:
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/free-sight-tests-for-special-schools
Latest News from
Department of Health and Social Care
Health and Social Care Secretary's speech at NHS Confed Expo16/06/2023 12:10:00
The Health and Social Care Secretary gave a speech at the NHS Confed Expo on Wednesday 15 June 2023.
Free prescription age frozen at 6015/06/2023 16:10:00
Everyone aged 60 and over will continue to receive free prescriptions, the government has confirmed today.
Government takes action to strengthen local care systems15/06/2023 14:20:00
The government has committed to a number of measures to support integrated care systems in response to two key reports.
Retired specialists set to help with tackling Covid backlog14/06/2023 17:05:00
Retired doctors will have an option to “keep caring” and re-join the NHS to carry out outpatient appointments in a new initiative to help reduce waiting lists.
Government and unions collaborate to implement NHS pay deal14/06/2023 11:15:00
Over 1 million NHS staff are already receiving pay rises, backdated to April, and one-off payments agreed between the government and NHS Staff Council
Supporting innovation and adoption of technology across the NHS14/06/2023 09:10:00
Lord Markham's keynote speech given yesterday at London Tech Week 2023.
Patients to benefit from new ambulance hubs and discharge lounges13/06/2023 13:10:00
The facilities will help cut urgent and emergency care waiting times for tens of thousands of patients across the country.
4 million checks, tests and scans carried out by CDCs09/06/2023 15:25:00
The one-stop shops have delivered over 4 million additional checks for a range of conditions from cancer to heart or lung disease.