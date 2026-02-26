Free, universal learn-to-swim offer

Primary School children to learn vital water safety skills.

Primary children will have the chance to learn to swim as the Scottish Government capitalises on the forthcoming “spectacular summer of sport”.

The rollout of the National Primary School Swimming Framework, a universal offer to primary aged children, is part of a package of measures to get people more active, inspired by the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games and the Scotland men’s team playing in the FIFA World Cup finals.

An additional £40 million for sport has been allocated in the 2026-27 Budget, with £2 million for the swimming initiative in its first year, with plans to expand the offer in future years.

Watching pupils from Pirniehill Primary School learning the basics at a pool in Edinburgh, Sport Minister Maree Todd said:

“We believe that every child, regardless of their background, should be given the opportunity to learn to swim – a core skill that can save lives. “There is no better time to offer them that chance than now. We are preparing for a spectacular summer of sport which will see Scotland welcome some of the world’s best swimmers to Glasgow and having elite sportsmen and women competing live on our doorstep is an experience which can only serve to inspire. “This investment is part of an additional £40 million of funding for sport - enabling more people to get active and enjoy the wide-ranging physical and mental health benefits that will last long after this year's World Cup and Commonwealth Games have come to a close.”

Swimmer Duncan Scott, who has won eight Olympic medals and 13 Commonwealth medals across three Games, said:

"I am delighted to see this Scottish Government commitment and investment in school swimming to keep children safer and more confident in, on and around water. As an island nation with so much access to water it's critical that primary school children have access to basic swimming and water-safety skills."

Scottish Swimming Chief Executive John Lunn said:

"It's fantastic to see this commitment to school swimming after a long-fought campaign to ensure children have access to basic swimming and water safety skills. This is an investment in the future - a future where children are equipped with critical life skills to keep them safer in, on and around water."

The Scottish Government has allocated an additional £40 million in the 2026-27 Budget for sport.

This comprises a core funding uplift of £20 million improving the resilience of sporting organisations and an additional £20 million to create innovative and inspiring physical activity opportunities for Scotland’s children and young people.

