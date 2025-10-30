Department for Work and Pensions
Fresh drive to boost Pension Credit take-up as new figures reveal large regional gaps in those receiving benefit worth around £4,300 a year
A new trial to boost Pension Credit take up is underway after analysis showed significant regional disparities in pensioners claiming the benefit, which can be worth over £100 a week.
- New targeted approach being trialled to reach pensioners missing out on Pension Credit, which is worth on average £115 per week for a couple.
- Follows new analysis showing large regional disparities, with uptake lowest in the South West.
- Builds on Government’s wider drive to boost Pension Credit uptake and support pensioners who need it the most.
Analysis published today (30th October) – the first of its kind – found that between 60% and 70% of potentially eligible pensioners in the North and London are claiming Pension Credit, while in the East and South this drops to around the mid-50% mark. Take up rates are highest in the North East at 71% compared to just 55% in the South West.
Published by the Department for Work and Pensions, this marks the first time that analysis has been undertaken on the demographics of eligible pensioners not applying for Pension Credit, including at a local level.
The new trial– in partnership with Age UK and Independent Age – consists of a letter sent to 2,000 pensioners across England urging them to claim Pension Credit, worth on average of around £4,300 a year. These pensioners have been identified through the analysis as being the most likely to be eligible for Pension Credit but not currently claiming the benefit.
The drive to put more money in the pockets of pensioners who need it the most is part of the Government’s wider plan for national renewal, ensuring everyone across the country is seen, valued and treated with respect.
Minister for Pensions Torsten Bell said:
We’re committed to supporting harder-up pensioners however we can. Pension Credit is a simple way to give those who need it the most some extra support with bills or a free TV licence.
I’d urge anyone who thinks they, or anyone they know, might be able to claim Pension Credit, to take a few minutes out of their day to check and apply. This country’s pensioners deserve every penny they are entitled to
This comes as the annual national figure showing how many eligible pensioners were not claiming Pension Credit was published. This shows an increase on the previous year’s figure of up to 760,000 households.
The figure shows the number of eligible pensioners not claiming between 2023 and 2024, before the Department launched its biggest ever Pension Credit awareness campaign. This campaign has seen an extra 56,700 households awarded Pension Credit in the last year alone with awards of Pension Credit now worth on average £83 a week.
Morgan Vine, Director of Policy and Influencing at Independent Age, said:
We’re pleased to support this proactive UK Government trial to increase the reach of Pension Credit. If you’re in financial hardship, where you live shouldn’t be a factor in whether or not you receive the money you’re entitled to, but at the moment it is.
With the continued high cost of living, the older people that we speak to cannot afford to miss out on any of the money they are eligible for.
Initiatives like this trial are a positive step towards increasing the number of people receiving the financial support they are entitled to, and we urge the UK Government to continue building on this strategic approach.
The new trial marks a shift in how the Department identifies and contacts potentially eligible pensioners who are not claiming Pension Credit. Previously, letters targeted pensioners receiving Housing Benefit. If successful, further trials could take place.
As well as providing vital support through an average of £83 a week, Pension Credit unlocks a variety of additional support for pensioners including help with housing costs, council tax, heating bills and free TV licences for those aged over 75.
This comes during the Department’s Pension Credit Week of Action aimed at raising awareness of the benefits of Pension Credit and encouraging everyone eligible to apply. It builds on the Government’s commitment to supporting pensioners, including through plans to simplify the application process for Housing Benefit and Pension Credit as well as via the triple lock which is set to see the yearly state pension rise by up to £1,900 over this parliament.
Additional Information:
Regional breakdown of Pension Credit uptake within the analysis:
- England – 63%
- Wales – 64%
- Scotland – 67%
- North East – 71%
- North West – 67%
- Yorkshire and The Humber – 64%
- East Midlands – 61%
- West Midlands – 65%
- East of England – 58%
- London – 69%
- South East – 56%
- South West – 55%
The exact average amounts for Pension Credit:
- £114.99 for a couple
- £78.23 for an individual pensioner
- £82.71 on average
Our Pension Credit campaign has seen over 56,000 households awarded Pension Credit in one year (29 July 2024 – 27 July 2025) when compared to the previous year.
For more information on Pension Credit, eligibility and how to claim the benefit, please visit: Pension Credit: How to claim - GOV.UK or call the Pension Credit claim line on 0800 99 1234.
