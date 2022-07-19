Action Fraud
|Printable version
‘Friend in need’ scams costs Whatsapp users £1.5 million
A convincing WhatsApp scam where criminals pose as a friend or family member in need has cost victims over £1.5 million this year.
New data from Action Fraud, the national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime, reveals the continued threat posed by a scam that involves criminals contacting victims on WhatsApp and pretending to be their friend or a family member.
The scam has been reported to Action Fraud 1,235 times between 3 February and 21 June this year, and has cost users a total of £1.5m.
Criminals will typically claim to be a family member and will usually begin the conversation with “Hello Mum” or “Hello Dad”.
They will say that they are texting from a new mobile number as their phone was lost or damaged and will go on to ask for money to purchase a new phone, or claim that they need money urgently to pay a bill.
The criminal will supply their bank details for payment, with some coming back on multiple occasions until the victim realises they’ve been scammed.
Detective Chief Inspector Craig Mullish, from the City of London Police, yesterday said:
“If you receive a message like this from a friend or family member, don’t send any money until you’ve had a chance to call them and confirm their identity. Taking a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information could keep you safe.”
How to protect yourself
STOP. THINK. CALL. If a family member or friend makes an unusual request on WhatsApp, always call the person to confirm their identity.
You can report spam messages or block a sender within WhatsApp. Press and hold on the message bubble, select ‘Report’ and then follow the instructions.
Never share your account’s activation code (that’s the 6 digit code you receive via SMS)
Action Fraud advises that the public follow the advice of the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign to keep themselves safe from fraud.
- Stop: Taking a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information could keep you safe.
- Challenge: Could it be fake? It’s okay to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.
- Protect: If you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud online at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.
How to report
- You can report suspicious text messages you have received but not acted upon, by forwarding the original message to 7726, which spells SPAM on your keypad.
- You can report suspicious emails you have received but not acted upon, by forwarding the original message to report@phishing.gov.uk.
- If you have provided personal or financial details as a result of a suspicious message, or lost money because of a scam, you should report it to Action Fraud at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.
Original article link: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/alert/friendinneed
ActionFraud is the UK’s national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre.
We provide a central point of contact for information about fraud and cyber crime.
The easiest way to report fraud and cyber crime is by using our online reporting tool.Report
Latest News from
Action Fraud
New warning issued as reports of holiday fraud skyrockets by more than 120%23/05/2022 13:20:00
Action Fraud has launched a national awareness campaign to urge the public to think twice before handing over money and personal information when booking holidays.
Protect your loved ones from callous criminals as new tactics used by courier fraudsters unveiled17/05/2022 10:20:00
The son of a victim of courier fraud is urging carers, family and friends of vulnerable people to be on their guard to help prevent their loved ones being exploited by fraudsters.
Ticket to nowhere: don’t let ticket fraudsters take off with your cash11/04/2022 13:20:00
Ticket fraudsters duped victims out of almost £4 million in the last year, as music and entertainment lovers bought tickets for festivals and events online as coronavirus restrictions eased.
More than £50 million lost to remote access tool scams last year06/04/2022 14:10:00
More than £50 million was lost last year to scams where victims are tricked into handing over control of their computer or smartphone to criminals.
Online Shopping Fraud: Bogus E-Scooter Sales26/01/2022 14:10:00
Action Fraud received over 350 reports in 2021 about scam websites selling e-scooters.
Swipe left to romance fraud: Family members of online daters urged to help protect their relatives10/01/2022 13:20:00
Family members of online daters are being urged to help protect their relatives from becoming a victim of romance fraud, as new figures show almost £92 million has been lost through dating scams this year alone.
Don’t Clone out when you part with your cash07/12/2021 10:10:00
Could you recognise a cloned company scam? Criminals are copying real websites to steal savings.
Public urged to donate safely this Christmas as it’s revealed £1.6m was lost to online charity fraud over the past year30/11/2021 11:38:00
The Fundraising Regulator, the Charity Commission for England and Wales, National Trading Standards and Action Fraud are joining forces to call on the public to give safely when donating online.