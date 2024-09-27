Friendship between Wales and Birmingham, AL goes from strength to strength

Representatives from Birmingham, Alabama have been visiting Wales this week, as part of an agreement to build on the historic friendship between the city and Wales.

The visit follows the signing of an International Friendship Pact between the Welsh Government and the City of Birmingham last year, which seeks to promote economic trade and cooperation across shared interests including Arts and Culture, Life Sciences, Healthcare and Education.

As part of the visit, the First Minister and the American guests presented the City of Birmingham Seal to pupils at St. Mary The Virgin Church in Wales Primary School, in Butetown, Cardiff yesterday. The seal was a gift from the Mayor of Birmingham.

The relationship between Wales and Birmingham began in the wake of the tragic events of 15 September, 1963. On one of the darkest days in modern American history, 4 schoolgirls were killed in a racially-motivated bombing at the 16th Street Baptist Church, which became a pivotal moment in the US civil rights movement.

Following the tragedy, people across Wales donated their pocket change through a campaign by the Western Mail to raise funds for a stained-glass window to replace one destroyed at the Church.

Designed by Welsh artist John Petts, the ‘Wales Window’ was gifted to the 16th Street Baptist Church in 1965. With its depiction of a black Christ on the crucifix, the window was a symbol to the congregation that people around the world knew of and cared about their suffering and sacrifice.

Last year, to mark the 60th anniversary of the bombing, the Welsh Government dedicated four trees, in memory of the 4 girls, at Kelly Ingram Park, across the street from the church. As a reciprocal gift, the Mayor of Birmingham presented the City Seal to the Welsh Government.

The delegation, led by Birmingham Sister Cities, includes sisters of the 4 girls, the church pastor, a child foot soldier of the civil rights movement, as well as state, local government and business leaders.

One of the delegation is Sarah Collins Rudolph, who survived the bombing, but her 14-year-old sister, Addie Mae, was killed. Sarah yesterday said:

The bond between Birmingham and Wales has been a source of deep meaning and healing for me and so many others who lived through that terrible day in 1963. The gift of the Wales Window showed us that people from across the ocean cared about our pain and believed in a future of hope and unity. Now, standing here today, I feel that same spirit of solidarity, knowing our friendship is still growing strong. I am grateful to Birmingham Sister Cities and the Welsh Government for bringing us together in this way, helping us remember the past while we build a brighter future.

First Minister Eluned Morgan yesterday said: