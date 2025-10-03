From bedside to boardroom - an Executive MSc journey

NICE has been working in partnership with the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) to jointly develop and deliver an Executive MSc in Healthcare Decision-Making. Discover how this advanced healthcare training bridges clinical practice and system-wide decision-making through one committee member's transformative journey.

As a critical care medicine consultant at a major London trauma centre, I’m used to making high-stakes decisions at the bedside, often under pressure and with limited data. Over the past few years, my professional perspective has expanded significantly, thanks to 2 transformative experiences: studying on the LSE Executive MSc in Healthcare Decision-Making and then serving as a member on NICE’s technology appraisal committee.

Together, these roles have reshaped how I think about healthcare, not just for individual patients, but across the system. Here are 3 key ways the LSE programme and my role at NICE have made a real difference in my day-to-day work:

1. Turning theory into action

The MSc provided a strong foundation in health economics, cost-effectiveness modelling, and dealing with uncertainty in decision-making. These skills have proven invaluable in my committee work at NICE, where we evaluate the clinical and cost effectiveness of new treatments and technologies for NHS use. I now approach clinical and economic evidence with greater confidence, and I’m better equipped to contribute to decisions that affect patient care on a national scale.

2. Bridging the gap between bedside and boardroom

One of the most rewarding aspects of the MSc programme has been seeing how the principles we studied - structured decision-making, transparency, and balancing competing priorities - are applied in real-world policy. NICE committee work has brought the academic content to life, showing me how evidence, economics, and patient perspectives converge in shaping healthcare. It’s a shift from thinking about one patient at a time to considering population-level impact.

3. Expanding my horizons

Beyond technical skills, the MSc has broadened my professional outlook. I now have a clearer understanding of how health technology assessment works across different jurisdictions. The programme has also sparked a growing interest in policy-making, an area I’m now seriously considering as the next chapter in my career.

System-level impact

The combination of academic training and committee experience has been transformative. It’s helped me move from reactive clinical decision-making to proactive system-level thinking, where the potential to improve outcomes for many patients is far greater.

Join the next cohort

Applications are still open for this year’s Executive MSc in Healthcare Decision-Making, with the next cohort beginning in December 2025.

This unique programme enables participants to gain a Masters degree alongside full-time work. The course runs over 2 years, with intensive teaching blocks held twice a year. Classes take place at LSE’s central London campus and are delivered by leading experts from both NICE and LSE.

Learn more about Executive MSc in Healthcare Decision-Making.