From boxing to bowls: energy savings granting a greener future for sports
An energy saving grant scheme has invested over £5.4 million to help sports clubs across Wales make improvements that lower energy costs and make their buildings more efficient.
From keeping clubhouses cosy in winter to solar panels slashing electricity bills, more and more sports clubs have been able to make smart upgrades to become better at energy efficiency and save money thanks to the Energy Saving Grants scheme, run by Sport Wales and funded by Welsh Government.
The sports awarded the funding vary from bowls and boxing, to cycling, skateboarding and cricket, and cover every local authority area in Wales.
Since its launch in 2023, clubs have been able to apply for up to £25,000 to fund a range of energy-saving improvements. To date, there have been 307 awards, totalling around £5.4 million to 280 different clubs. This year alone, there’s been 120 awards at a value of around £2.1 million.
On average, each club saves around £3,000 and offsets 3.3 tons of carbon, totalling an estimated annual carbon offset of over 840 tonnes, with an estimated energy saving of around £840,000 for all clubs combined.
The different types of projects supported include:
- LED lighting (excluding lights for playing purposes)
- Solar panels (and battery storage)
- Insulation / building fabrics (non-structural work to roof spaces)
- Heating / hot water sources
- Sustainable water sourcing
Minister for Sport, Jack Sargeant, visited Llay Miners Welfare Institute in Wrexham, where the 95-year-old Llay Miners Welfare Football Club play.
They have previously been awarded £25,000 for solar panels and a new heating system. The Institute is a Grade 2 listed building but due to conservation and planning regulations, making the place more energy efficient has been far from straightforward but the upgrades are now complete and working well.
Jack Sargeant, Minister for Sport, said:
Sport brings communities together and it's vital our clubs can continue to do that for generations to come. This funding is helping organisations across Wales become more sustainable, reduce their running costs and focus on what they do best - getting people out and active.
Visiting Llay Miners it was great to see first-hand how these grants are making a real difference. From solar panels to modern heating systems, clubs are finding innovative ways to cut their energy bills while doing their bit for the environment.
The figures on savings and carbon offsetting speak for themselves. I'd encourage any club thinking about making energy-saving improvements to apply when the scheme reopens in May.
Kerri Crewe, the Chair of Trustees at Llay Miners Welfare Institute, said:
We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded this grant, which has enabled us to install solar panels on the main institute and a new heating system in the pavilion. Both buildings are vital community assets, but as large facilities they are expensive to run. Our previous boiler in the pavilion was unreliable and frequently breaking down, creating unexpected costs and disruption.
This funding has made a transformational difference - reducing our energy bills, improving reliability, and helping to secure a more sustainable future for both buildings.
Another example of a club to benefit from the grant scheme is Gorseinon Cricket Club in Swansea. They’ve been supported to harvest rainwater to reduce their overheads, whilst preserving water. It also means instead of tap water to irrigate their pitches, with often contains fluoride and chlorine, they can now aim to be chemical-free and more environmentally responsible.
Brian Davies, Sport Wales CEO, said:
We are proud to help clubs protect their futures as energy bills continue to rise, which allows them to remain central to people’s lives, leading to a lifelong enjoyment of sport.
The grants awarded to clubs in Wales to improve their sustainability measures will consequently also help protect the environment.
Energy Saving Grants are benefiting clubs across Wales by cutting energy costs and reducing carbon emissions, so that the savings are reinvested back into local sport for future generations.
Applications reopen for the Energy Savings Grant at the end of May and can be applied for through Sport Wales’ website.
