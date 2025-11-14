Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
From builder’s tea to oat milk coffee, how British family eating habits have changed since WW2
New survey data shows that British families eat a significantly larger variety of foods since 1940
New data shows how the British diet has changed over the last 85 years – as global tastes and demands for heathier food change what’s on our plates.
The National Food Survey has been asking around 4,000 to 5,000 families to write down what they buy each week since 1940. The latest results for 2023/24 show huge changes in variety in just three generations.
Salmon sandwiches, tinned fruit with evaporated milk, fish on Fridays and ham salad for high tea on Sundays were staples for families in the 1950s.
Since then, British diets have changed significantly – with families becoming less dependent on bread. In the 1940s, households ate around 1.6kg of bread per person per week (two whole standard sliced loaves), whereas in the 2020s it is around 500g. Rice, pasta and other grains have increased as a proportion of carbohydrate in our diets. Chicken is now the UK’s most popular meat, however, before 1953 they were typically only used for eggs rather than eating.
Minister for Food Security, Dame Angela Eagle said:
“Food is the soul of our country. From Sunday roasts to a weeknight curry, our eating habits symbolise our proud, diverse heritage.
“As our food habits change, our new food strategy will support British produce and help people access nutritious food options.
“We want our future diets to support both our health and British farmers and growers.”
New types of products have diversified the country’s food intake, the data shows.
Families are eating 80% less white bread consumption compared to 1974 but are eating 30% more brown and wholemeal bread. Likewise, skimmed milk overtook whole milk in the 1990s and we now drink three times as much skimmed milk as whole.
The data also shows the decline of tea and growth of coffee. Tea drinking has dramatically fallen since 1974 whilst instant coffee and coffee essence have stayed relatively constant – with ground coffee becoming more popular since the 2010s.
Publication of the data follows the launch of the food strategy for England earlier this year, which will support British food producers and create a healthier, more affordable, sustainable and resilient food system that supports delivery of the government’s Plan for Change.
Among other findings, the data shows:
- Changes in household staples – Historically apples were Britain’s favourite fruit, until 1996 when bananas took over the top spot.
- The introduction of new food types – Throughout the 20th century, new foods became popular in British households, including soy and oat milks in the 1970s, soy protein products in the 1990s, and rice in the 1990s.
- The introduction of new kitchen technologies, allowing greater convenience and for the creation of new types of meals – The figures show just 10% of families owned fridges in the 1950s, freezer ownership was 25% in the 1970s, and around 40% of households owned microwaves in the 1970s and 1980s. The data shows air fryer ownership is as high as 20% in the 2020s.
- Tastes for other drinks - Families are drinking more than three times (330%) more fruit juice in the 1980s compared to the 1970s. The number of vineyards in the UK has increased too, with 502 in 2015 compared to 400 vineyards in the 1980s.
Having launched the Good Food Cycle in July 2025, the government is committed to building on the insights from the family food data to ensure access for all to safe, affordable, healthy, convenient and appealing food options. The strategy will ensure that healthy foods are more easily accessible and affordable – giving children the best start in life and helping adults live longer healthier lives.
