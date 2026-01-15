From Crawley to Côte d'Ivoire: West Sussex firm wins multi-million-pound contract with government-backed finance

Rainbo Supplies & Services continues to grow its portfolio of African clients with backing by UK Export Finance and London Forfaiting Company.

Crawley-based Rainbo wins contract to supply heavy-duty vehicles and services to Côte d’Ivoire

The contract supports UK supply chain, including the provision of 20 trailers made in the UK

A partnership with UK Export Finance (UKEF) – the government’s export credit agency – has enabled British firm Rainbo to secure a £4 million contract with EKDMC, a Cote d’Ivoire firm specialising in transportation and logistics.

With over three decades of experience, Rainbo is a leading British firm in procurement and supply chain services.

EKDMC is purchasing goods and services from Rainbo, enabled by a loan guarantee issued by UKEF to London Forfaiting Company (LFC). This has created an opportunity for UK suppliers in one of Africa’s largest economies.

As part of Rainbo’s contract, 20 heavy-duty trailers designed for construction, mining and agriculture will be provided by a UK manufacturer.

The new contract marks Rainbo’s second partnership with UKEF and LFC in less than six months, following a successful deal with a Ugandan construction firm.

Rainbo’s expanding portfolio of exports is at the heart of the company’s growth plans. The firm is now projecting a recruitment drive for 2026.

This deal demonstrates how the government’s Plan for Change is delivering for British businesses. By providing flexible finance solutions, UKEF helps UK exporters win export contracts, fulfil more orders, and secure reliable payment terms.

Lisa Maddison-Brown, UKEF’s Export Finance Manager for Kent, East Sussex and West Sussex, said:

This deal shows how UKEF support for SMEs goes beyond a single transaction. After a successful deal in Uganda last year, we’re proud to continue to enable Rainbo to grow its portfolio in Africa while putting UK suppliers at the heart of its work.

Steve Quigley, Managing Director at Rainbo, said:

Securing yet another UKEF-backed deal in less than a year is a tremendous achievement for our team and a testament to the strong, long-term relationships we have built with our clients, suppliers, and partners.

Through close collaboration and a shared commitment to excellence, we continue to deliver best-in-class support and services across Africa. This contract with EKDMC opens up exciting new opportunities in the region and reinforces our confidence in continued sustainable growth.

Paul Wright, Head of UK Marketing at London Forfaiting Company, said:

LFC has been providing UK companies with financing solutions to support export sales since 1984. LFC is delighted to close this second deal with Rainbo, which supports both the UK exporter and the overseas buyer in a developing market.

This deal is a further demonstration of the value of LFC’s ongoing partnership with UKEF, enabling buyers to access the flexible finance they need to purchase UK goods and services.

There are significant opportunities for UK companies where UKEF, UK exporters and LFC collaborate and structure financings with the issuance of a UKEF guarantee through its Standard Buyer Loan Guarantee.

Working with non-bank lenders like LFC, UKEF is increasing the range of flexible financing which it can offer to businesses, reducing missed opportunities for exporting and promoting growth.

By helping buyers to purchase UK exports more easily, loans from or guaranteed by UKEF secure export contracts with good payment terms for British businesses – including small businesses likely to need payment upfront before they can deliver a supply contract.

Over the last financial year, UKEF provided a record £14.5 billion in new financing, helping over 667 UK companies to export and grow and supported up to 70,000 jobs.