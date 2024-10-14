From doubt to purpose: my GCS journey

Blog posted by: Shantell Nyoni, GCS Apprentice, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, 10 October 2024.

Entering the world of government communications as a young, Black woman has been a journey filled with discovery, growth, and challenges. I came into this space around 11 months ago, completely new to diplomacy, unfamiliar with the workings of government or politics, and carrying only minimal experience in communications. I felt like a baby stepping into a professional setting, knowing just enough to start but not nearly enough to feel comfortable or confident.

Despite this, my GCS apprenticeship has given me opportunities I never thought I would have so early in my career. I’ve had the privilege of working on projects that have successfully contributed to the organisation such as:

Contributing to our Malaria Awareness campaign with the ‘Ghetto Kids’, as well as being the voice over to announce the R21 vaccine.

Successfully commissioning the Foreign Secretary and Alicia Herbert (Director of Education, Gender and Equalities), on our International Women’s Day campaign.

These experiences, from supporting campaign leads to leading digital communications for our Black History Month campaign, have not only built my confidence but also shaped my sense of purpose. There’s a special kind of beauty in learning as you go. I’m grateful for the structure the FCDO has provided, pushing me to cultivate my skills and apply my lived experiences to my role. This apprenticeship has shown me that my ideas matter, and that I don’t need to shrink or cower from them. I’ve learned to trust my instincts, speak up in meetings, and believe in the value I bring. For someone who began this journey feeling overwhelmed, these moments have been affirming.

Still, this journey hasn’t been without its challenges. As a ‘Gen Z’, Black woman, I’m aware that the intersection of my identity can sometimes present obstacles. Whilst I don’t enter spaces expecting prejudice, it still exists in parts of society. It may seem small, but they can have a lasting impact. Despite this, I choose to focus on growth and the positive impact I can bring.

These experiences have taught me resilience, and I’ve learned that the best way to counteract negativity is to continue showing up, speaking up, and proving that I belong as much as anyone else. I’ve realised that education, conversation, and representation are the best antidotes. When diversity is truly embraced, it’s not just about ticking a box – it’s about enriching the workplace with different perspectives, backgrounds, and voices.

The more we open these conversations, the more we’ll be able to foster a truly inclusive environment where everyone feels empowered to contribute. Real change comes when we take those discussions and turn them into actionable steps that benefit everyone, year-round.

This is where kindness comes in…

Mental health is often an unspoken struggle, and the weight of trying to “prove” yourself while navigating stereotypes and systemic challenges can be overwhelming. For me, kindness has been a blessing and a driver. Even the smallest acts of support – whether it’s an uplifting word, popping in to say ‘’Hi’’ or a willingness to listen – have had an outsized impact on my confidence.

As I reflect on my journey thus far, I can see how much I’ve grown in this apprenticeship. I’ve gone from feeling out of place, to owning my space. I’ve found a sense of purpose in my work, and it’s fulfilling to know that my contributions are valued. But more than that, I’m learning that my lived experience as a young Black woman, navigating the complexities of diplomacy, is not just a challenge – it’s an asset. It informs my work in ways that are unique, important, and necessary.

There’s still so much to learn, and the path ahead is full of uncertainties. But I believe we are moving in the right direction, as long as we remain committed to progress. The conversations we have today about race, representation, and equity will shape the future of this organisation, and I’m proud to be part of that change.

– Shantell Nyoni, GCS Apprentice, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office

Related content