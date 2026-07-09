NHS Wales
|Printable version
From fast food to flood risk: how planning decisions affect our health and wellbeing
New explainer warns planning decisions are shaping Wales’ health, with urgent action needed.
Public Health Wales and the Welsh NHS Confederation yesterday published a new explainer showing how decisions about housing, transport, green space and food environments are directly influencing the nation’s health – and why Wales urgently needs a whole‑government approach to create healthier places and communities.
The report highlights that poorly planned environments are contributing to rising obesity, physical inactivity and widening health inequalities. In 2024/25, 27.3% of children aged 4 to 5 years were overweight or obese, while 62% of adults self-reported being overweight or obese. At the same time, new 24‑hour fast‑food outlets continue to be approved. Health boards are under growing pressure to expand weight management services, yet current capacity can only meet a fraction of demand.
Current planning laws give health boards limited powers to object to developments that may harm population health. While local health teams are feeding into Local Development Plans, progress is slow and opportunities to shape healthier environments are being missed.
The explainer shows that planning can be a powerful tool for improving health and wellbeing – enabling active travel, access to green space, quality housing, employment and healthy food. But it can also entrench poor health when unhealthy food environments grow, when developments are built around car use, or when housing and retail are placed far from services. Evidence shows that deprived areas can have up to five times as many hot food takeaways as more affluent communities.
The publication comes ahead of the new Health Impact Assessment Regulations, which from April 2027 will require public bodies to assess the health implications of major decisions. Combined with the Well‑being of Future Generations Act and the Welsh Government’s renewed focus on prevention – including a new Deputy Minister for Public and Preventative Health – the report proposes that Wales now has a major opportunity to redesign places in ways that support healthier lives.
Liz Green, consultant in public health, policy and international health and Cheryl Williams, principal public health practitioner, Wales Health Impact Assessment Support Unit (WHIASU), both Public Health Wales NHS Trust said:
“Planning is one of the most powerful levers we have to improve population health. Good design can support physical activity, mental wellbeing, climate resilience and healthy food access – but poor design can do the opposite. This explainer sets out the evidence and the practical steps Wales can take now.
“It’s important, though, that we highlight examples of positive progress, including local authorities strengthening their Local Development Plans to address the density of hot food takeaways in deprived areas, and innovative design approaches such as green roofs and walls in Swansea.”
The Welsh NHS Confederation said the explainer should prompt “grown‑up conversations” about how planning decisions are contributing to ill-health and placing additional pressure on the NHS.
Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, said: “If we want to meet the new government’s ambition to get upstream and prevent illness, we must look beyond the health service and work with all partners, including local government. The wider determinants of health, including the environments people live in, are making them unwell and the planning system could play a crucial role in turning that around.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/2026/07/08/from-fast-food-to-flood-risk-how-planning-decisions-affect-our-health-and-wellbeing/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
New review backs current Help Me Quit approach on smoking harm reduction08/07/2026 16:20:00
Smoking remains the leading preventable cause of disease and death in Wales. There is increasing interest in whether harm reduction pathways, like cutting down smoking before quitting, maybe more effective at reducing harms from smoking among people not yet ready to quit.
Public Health Wales and Cardiff University agree new research partnership to improve health in Wales06/07/2026 14:10:00
Public Health Wales and Cardiff University have signed a new three-year agreement to work together on research that can help improve health and reduce health inequalities in Wales.
Child poverty in Wales linked to wider pressures facing families01/07/2026 09:15:00
People in Wales recognise the harm child poverty can do to children’s health, development and well-being, and support action to reduce the pressures families face across housing, work, childcare and living costs.
Public Health Wales urges immediate action as red heat warning comes into force24/06/2026 15:20:00
Public Health Wales is urging people across Wales to stay safe and check on family, friends and neighbours as a red weather warning for extreme heat comes into force.
MenB vaccination to be offered to young people in Wales ahead of new academic year12/06/2026 16:15:00
Welsh Government has announced that young people in Wales will be offered a free vaccination against meningococcal B disease (MenB) ahead of the new academic year, in response to a series of outbreaks across the UK.
Public Health Wales report shows gaps in digital health equity remain, but understanding of how to address them grows11/06/2026 11:10:00
A new scoping review from Public Health Wales and the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe found that inequities in digital infrastructure between regions risk creating uneven access to innovation.
Young adults most at risk from unhealthy food environments03/06/2026 09:15:00
Young adults eat takeaways, ready meals and at cafés and restaurants more than any other age group, according to our new study.
Wales’ diabetes crisis is growing faster than predicted — but it doesn’t have to28/05/2026 10:05:00
The number of people living with diabetes in Wales is rising faster than previously projected, new data from NHS Wales has revealed — prompting Public Health Wales and Diabetes UK Cymru to join forces and call on people to know their risk of Type 2 diabetes and act now, so they can live longer, healthier lives tomorrow.
Cold weather surveillance reports show impact on older people and women27/05/2026 14:05:00
The first annual surveillance report on the impact of cold weather on mortality and morbidity in Wales shows that there were around six more deaths per day on cold days, compared to non-cold days in the winter of 2024-25, and that people aged 85 and over and women were more affected.