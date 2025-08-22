From grassroots to greatness - a rugby revolution

As the Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off today in Sunderland, we're witnessing the culmination of three decades of National Lottery support that’s transformed women and girls' rugby from the grassroots up

Over the last 30 years, by investing more than £6 billion into more than 90,000 grassroots clubs and organisations, The National Lottery has been game-changing for women and girls' sport.

More than £170 million invested across almost 4,000 rugby projects has created the grassroots infrastructure that now supports world-class female rugby talent.

In England alone, this has created pathways that connect local communities to the highest levels of international rugby.

Current National Lottery funding includes nearly £50 million invested in women's and girls' rugby since 2009, with £11.8 million currently committed to women's and girls' rugby for 2022-2027 by us, Sport England.

The Rugby Football Union receives ongoing support for increased participation, non-contact rugby for 14-18-year-olds, schools' programmes, female coach recruitment and dedicated resources for the women's game.

This investment reflects England's comprehensive rugby development framework, creating clear pathways that connect community clubs to national academies.

From infrastructure grants that build modern facilities to targeted funding for girls' development programmes, National Lottery investment has created opportunities and pathways for female rugby players that simply didn't exist before.

As England hosts the Women's Rugby World Cup, starting tonight, players developed through National Lottery-supported clubs across the country will showcase three decades of investment that has transformed English women's rugby from grassroots to greatness.