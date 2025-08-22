Sport England
|Printable version
From grassroots to greatness - a rugby revolution
As the Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off today in Sunderland, we're witnessing the culmination of three decades of National Lottery support that’s transformed women and girls' rugby from the grassroots up
Over the last 30 years, by investing more than £6 billion into more than 90,000 grassroots clubs and organisations, The National Lottery has been game-changing for women and girls' sport.
More than £170 million invested across almost 4,000 rugby projects has created the grassroots infrastructure that now supports world-class female rugby talent.
In England alone, this has created pathways that connect local communities to the highest levels of international rugby.
Current National Lottery funding includes nearly £50 million invested in women's and girls' rugby since 2009, with £11.8 million currently committed to women's and girls' rugby for 2022-2027 by us, Sport England.
The Rugby Football Union receives ongoing support for increased participation, non-contact rugby for 14-18-year-olds, schools' programmes, female coach recruitment and dedicated resources for the women's game.
This investment reflects England's comprehensive rugby development framework, creating clear pathways that connect community clubs to national academies.
From infrastructure grants that build modern facilities to targeted funding for girls' development programmes, National Lottery investment has created opportunities and pathways for female rugby players that simply didn't exist before.
From Jack Howieson's daughter discovering rugby in Sheffield to elite coaching excellence in Devon and breakthrough opportunities in Lancashire's football heartland, England exemplifies how National Lottery investment creates complete ecosystems of excellence.
The National Lottery raises £30 million for good causes every week, creating pathways that connect English communities from industrial cities to rural counties to the highest levels of international rugby.
As England hosts the Women's Rugby World Cup, starting tonight, players developed through National Lottery-supported clubs across the country will showcase three decades of investment that has transformed English women's rugby from grassroots to greatness.
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/grassroots-greatness-rugby-revolution
Latest News from
Sport England
New partnership to support pregnant women to be active07/08/2025 16:20:00
We’ve agreed a new partnership with The Active Pregnancy Foundation (APF) to build on our shared mission to support pregnant women and new mums to be active.
New guidance for gyms and leisure centres to make safer spaces for women and girls31/07/2025 10:20:00
This Girl Can has helped produce tools and training to ensure facilities are safer for all women.
Chief executive's letter to Select Committee in full02/07/2025 12:15:00
Our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth has written to the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee following his appearance at the 'Game On' inquiry last month.
Bold new vision for safe sport unveiled25/06/2025 16:20:00
The first findings of the Safe Sport project, which aims to establish a unified approach to safeguarding in sport, have been published.
Chair welcomes major government investment in grassroots sport23/06/2025 09:15:00
The government has committed £400 million to new and upgraded grassroots sport facilities across the UK, alongside £500m to support world-class sporting events
This Girl Can launches group exercise resource hub06/06/2025 10:10:00
Created with EMD UK, Reach Up aims to transform more women’s lives through group exercise
Our funding helps Bradford deliver world-leading results for children26/05/2025 10:15:00
As new research finds the JU:MP programme, funded by us and the National Lottery, is having a significant impact on getting children active in Bradford, we’re investing an extra £4 million into our partnership there
Studio You and Nike join forces on new PE video series30/04/2025 10:05:00
This Girl Can's digital exercise platform for teenage girls teams up with Nike to launch a new hub of exercise and physical activity lessons – designed by girls and endorsed by teachers.